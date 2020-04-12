Video: A Chilled Dirt Jumps Session Turns Sour in 'Switch'

What I miss most during this confinement is "sharing" with my friends.

The face of Nicolas says a lot about the session he just sent.

Here is the second episode of the "Freak" series. This time, the idea is to show the hidden side of the riders. We all knew these sessions where we "chill" with friends. These sessions where everything seems easy. everything is cool, the sun is shining and we are having a good time with friends. Well, to get there, you have to eat sand. You must have sent yourself to death. It is this ability to be "dirters" that I wanted to highlight. These images have been sleeping on my PC for a few years now. One thing is certain, if I were to re shoot this edit today I would not film in the same way. This edit is a dedication for all riders who continually push their limits until the hardest things seem easy. Big "big up" guys, you are monsters!