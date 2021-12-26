close
Video: A Cinematic Flight Above the Trails of Saalbach in 'Birdseye'

Dec 26, 2021
by Luis Gerstner  

Free as a bird.

Take a flight down my favorite lines at Saalbach. Starting with X-Line and heading over to the infamous Bergstadl trail. Lots of blueberries, stunning views, and tasty trails.

With daily action edits and the constant challenge of pushing the limits in terms of riding, this project had a different drive. This video was supposed to be more like a 5-minute meditation. Toggle on 4k, put some headphones on, and get lost.

We hope you enjoy!

A backdrop like that is hard to beat.

Thanks to Norco, Shimano, Maxxis, Amplifi, Levelnine and Saalbach!
And of course thanks to @JonasSalamon for the insane FPV skills!

 Mesmerizing.

And as a fellow Heidelberger I say: Sauba gfahre un gfloge! Big Grin

