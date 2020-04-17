Video: A Classic Squamish Slabs Lap With Remy Metailler

I took a lap down some classic slabs of Squamish. These trails are amazing and I'm very fortunate to be able to ride them. A special thanks to the builders and SORCA, the Squamish MTB association. To get your membership: sorca.ca
You can find the trails I rode here on Trailforks:
Entrails (built by Corey McKay and David Reid)
Boney Elbows (built by David Reid)
Hueso (built by Fred Roy)
Lower GourangaOur little industry is fragile during these times. Make sure to show some love to the brand you like. This video was filmed during Covid 19, which is why I rode alone and slower. Remember that risk 0 does not exist and that risk is relative, and right now more than ever if you live in a country where you can ride, you need to take it easy.
