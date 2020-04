Video: A Classic Squamish Slabs Lap With Remy Metailler

SUSBCRIBE:

I took a lap down some classic slabs of Squamish. These trails are amazing and I'm very fortunate to be able to ride them. A special thanks to the builders and SORCA, the Squamish MTB association. To get your membership: sorca.ca You can find the trails I rode here on Trailforks:Entrails (built by Corey McKay and David Reid)Boney Elbows (built by David Reid)Hueso (built by Fred Roy)Lower GourangaThanks for watching, see you on the trails or on YouTube!