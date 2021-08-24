Video: Jesse Melamed vs. Jesse Melamed

|Shifting Minds is a short film starring Jesse Melamed and the battle between his two states of mind. It's a constant back and forth between things we all encounter when riding. We all start because it’s fun, but the endless progression that mountain biking holds always brings us back wanting and trying for more. And the fun is why we keep going.—Jesse Melamed
Filmed and Edited by: Mike Gamble.
Produced by: Mike Gamble, Ben Haggar, Jesse Melamed.
Athletes: Jesse Melamed, Rémi Gauvin, Andréane Lanthier Nadeau.
VFX: Imperial Post
Audio: Keith White Audio
Green Screen & Lighting: Steller Light and Sound
5 Comments
Post a Comment