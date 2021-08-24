Video: Jesse Melamed vs. Jesse Melamed

Aug 24, 2021
by Alicia Leggett  

bigquotesShifting Minds is a short film starring Jesse Melamed and the battle between his two states of mind. It's a constant back and forth between things we all encounter when riding. We all start because it’s fun, but the endless progression that mountain biking holds always brings us back wanting and trying for more. And the fun is why we keep going.Jesse Melamed

Filmed and Edited by: Mike Gamble.
Produced by: Mike Gamble, Ben Haggar, Jesse Melamed.

Athletes: Jesse Melamed, Rémi Gauvin, Andréane Lanthier Nadeau.

VFX: Imperial Post
Audio: Keith White Audio
Green Screen & Lighting: Steller Light and Sound

5 Comments

  • 2 0
 Talk about a long build up, but was some sweet riding at the end. Booo on getting beer blocked lol
  • 3 0
 Fun video.
  • 2 0
 Yo. Now that was creative as!
  • 1 0
 Nice one Gamble (and Jesse)
  • 1 0
 Awesome.

