Video: A Close Look at Andréane Lanthier Nadeau's Rocky Mountain Altitude Race Bike

Rocky Mountain Altitude Details



Frame size: Medium

Wheel size: 29" / 27.5"

Rear Shock: Fox DHX2 400lb Spring with Fast Rebound

Fork: Fox 36 // 76psi // High Speed Compression - 6 // Low Speed Compression - 11 //

Drivetrain: Shimano XTR // 32t Chainring

Pedals: Crankbrothers Mallet E

Cockpit: RaceFace and OneUp

Brakes: Shimano XTR

Wheels: RaceFace

Tires: Maxxis Assegai 2.5 DoubleDown / Minion DHR II 2.5WT DH Casing

Inserts: Cushcore at the Rear



ALN is experimenting with a mullet setup, using the Rocky Moutain's Ride9 chip to try and adjust the geometry to what she has been used to with a 29" setup.

The bike is running a coil rear shock as she finds this lets the bike sit more into its travel, making a full day of riding more comfortable.

ALN has remained on the Fox 36 fork as it allows her to run at a higher pressure and run the settings she wants. With the 38 she would have to run everything wide open to reach the feel she wants on her bike.

ALN raced her Rocky Mountain Altitude to third place at the first EWS race in La Thuile and just took the Pro Stage win, so we caught up with her to get the scoop on her setup and custom bits on her bike.