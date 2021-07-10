Video: A Close Look at Andréane Lanthier Nadeau's Rocky Mountain Altitude Race Bike

ALN raced her Rocky Mountain Altitude to third place at the first EWS race in La Thuile and just took the Pro Stage win, so we caught up with her to get the scoop on her setup and custom bits on her bike.
Rocky Mountain Altitude Details
Frame size: Medium
Wheel size: 29" / 27.5"
Rear Shock: Fox DHX2 400lb Spring with Fast Rebound
Fork: Fox 36 // 76psi // High Speed Compression - 6 // Low Speed Compression - 11 //
Drivetrain: Shimano XTR // 32t Chainring
Pedals: Crankbrothers Mallet E
Cockpit: RaceFace and OneUp
Brakes: Shimano XTR
Wheels: RaceFace
Tires: Maxxis Assegai 2.5 DoubleDown / Minion DHR II 2.5WT DH Casing
Inserts: Cushcore at the Rear
The bike is running a coil rear shock as she finds this lets the bike sit more into its travel, making a full day of riding more comfortable.
ALN has remained on the Fox 36 fork as it allows her to run at a higher pressure and run the settings she wants. With the 38 she would have to run everything wide open to reach the feel she wants on her bike.
5 Comments
Post a Comment