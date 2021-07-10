Video: A Close Look at Andréane Lanthier Nadeau's Rocky Mountain Altitude Race Bike

Jul 10, 2021
by Pinkbike Originals  

ALN raced her Rocky Mountain Altitude to third place at the first EWS race in La Thuile and just took the Pro Stage win, so we caught up with her to get the scoop on her setup and custom bits on her bike.


Rocky Mountain Altitude Details

Frame size: Medium
Wheel size: 29" / 27.5"
Rear Shock: Fox DHX2 400lb Spring with Fast Rebound
Fork: Fox 36 // 76psi // High Speed Compression - 6 // Low Speed Compression - 11 //
Drivetrain: Shimano XTR // 32t Chainring
Pedals: Crankbrothers Mallet E
Cockpit: RaceFace and OneUp
Brakes: Shimano XTR
Wheels: RaceFace
Tires: Maxxis Assegai 2.5 DoubleDown / Minion DHR II 2.5WT DH Casing
Inserts: Cushcore at the Rear


ALN is experimenting with a mullet setup, using the Rocky Moutain's Ride9 chip to try and adjust the geometry to what she has been used to with a 29" setup.

The bike is running a coil rear shock as she finds this lets the bike sit more into its travel, making a full day of riding more comfortable.

ALN has remained on the Fox 36 fork as it allows her to run at a higher pressure and run the settings she wants. With the 38 she would have to run everything wide open to reach the feel she wants on her bike.






5 Comments

  • 4 2
 No idea what fork colour suits that frame, but that ain't it.
  • 3 1
 It's either SID blue or that Formula Selva in purple. To be fair orange doesn't look that bad on it, with the matching spring and all.
  • 1 0
 I dont like matching fork and frame , looks a bit supermarkets bike, might as well go full contrast! ALN makes anything look quick anyway
  • 2 1
 ..
  • 1 2
 first

