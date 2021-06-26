Video: A Closer Look at Jack Moir's Canyon Strive Race Bike

Canyon Strive Details



Frame size: Large

Wheel size: 29"

Rear Shock: Rockshox Super Deluxe

Fork: RockShox Zeb 180mm

Drivetrain: SRAM X01 AXS with E13 Chain Guide and O-Chain spider

Pedals: Crankbrothers Mallet DH

Cockpit: Canyon G5, 760mm bars with a 35mm rise

Brakes: SRAM Code RSC

Wheels: DT Swiss EX1501

Tires: Maxxis Assegai 2.5 DH Casing // DHR II 2.4 DH Casing

Inserts: None



Jack finds the Canyon Strive's Shapeshifter system useful on the sharp climbs and liaisons where pedalling efficiency is more important.

A 15mm spacer is used at the front of the bike to raise the front end and slacken the headangle slightly.

After just a few test rides Jack was running the O-Chain spider for the first time this week.

After his incredible start to the EWS season, we caught up with Jack for a deeper look at his Canyon Strive.