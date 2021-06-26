Video: A Closer Look at Jack Moir's Canyon Strive Race Bike

Jun 26, 2021
by Pinkbike Originals  

After his incredible start to the EWS season, we caught up with Jack for a deeper look at his Canyon Strive.


Canyon Strive Details

Frame size: Large
Wheel size: 29"
Rear Shock: Rockshox Super Deluxe
Fork: RockShox Zeb 180mm
Drivetrain: SRAM X01 AXS with E13 Chain Guide and O-Chain spider
Pedals: Crankbrothers Mallet DH
Cockpit: Canyon G5, 760mm bars with a 35mm rise
Brakes: SRAM Code RSC
Wheels: DT Swiss EX1501
Tires: Maxxis Assegai 2.5 DH Casing // DHR II 2.4 DH Casing
Inserts: None

Jack finds the Canyon Strive's Shapeshifter system useful on the sharp climbs and liaisons where pedalling efficiency is more important.

A 15mm spacer is used at the front of the bike to raise the front end and slacken the headangle slightly.

After just a few test rides Jack was running the O-Chain spider for the first time this week.






28 Comments

  • 27 0
 Pictures and a video? I would’ve much preferred this bike check in podcast form
  • 8 0
 I was thinking audio book. Pleasant and relaxing.
  • 11 0
 Can’t we order it as a calendar?
  • 1 0
 They forgot about Morse code??!! Quality is tanking on this site
  • 3 1
 At least fax it.. sheesh
  • 1 0
 I’d really prefer a hand written letter to my mail box.
  • 6 0
 Interesting how Jack opted for the Strive with his team mate Dimi Tordo choosing the longer, slacker Spectral instead. It seems the choice for the shorter, steeper bike paid off on the tight Canazei tracks. But then again, Jack would probably be fast on pretty much any bike.
  • 2 0
 The shapeshifter is underrated too, especially for them long climbs mid stage
  • 1 0
 I'd wager it had to do with him having the most time on the strive since joining Canyon. His IG account for a very long time was just him and the strive and only much later did the spectral show up. Better to ride what's comfortable than what's all new.
  • 7 0
 Scott Sports: we've made the most complex lockout/dropper lever system on the planet.
Canyon: hold my beer...
  • 1 0
 Totally different isn't it. Canyon's system is an additional linkage with a strut that changes the shock position and thus the leverage curve, but with a completely standard shock. Scott on the other hand uses a regular frame without any special features but uses special shocks that can open and close additional air chambers on demand and change the damping in each mode.
  • 3 0
 More ews bike checks like this please! Vid and photos together. And great to here all the details from the rider too. Stoked for Jack's win! If we don't get a big edited looped yeeeeeeaaaaa on wyntv this time around il be disappointed!!
  • 4 0
 Shorter wheelbase!? Steeeper hta?! Look at that sta!? Only 170mm dropper!? This bike should be completely unrideable
  • 3 0
 Long, slack, low ..........
  • 6 0
 Also wide bars and steep seatttube ...

What is this, an anti-duro bike?
  • 2 1
 The Strive? Quite the opposite actually. 460mm reach on a size large, with a 65.5° HTA and a 73° STA in the low setting...
  • 3 0
 Seat angle looks 'old school(pre 2020)'
  • 3 0
 It’s called sarcasm Wink
  • 1 0
 Big Grin
  • 1 0
 Nice Vid with lots of infos - maybe missing some suspension setup..... but yeah nice video also seems like Jacks a guy you'd like to drink a beer with
  • 2 0
 Isn't that large much too small for Moir? The guy is 6'4".
  • 9 1
 Exactly. Someone tell the guy. With a proper size bike he may actually win a race one day.
  • 2 0
 He is "just over 6 foot" according to himself (I asked in YT comments and he responded). Not sure why the internet thinks he's taller than he is, but no he's not 6'4", closer to 6'. If you see him next to other riders it becomes obvious.
  • 1 0
 nah, no chance
  • 2 0
 @Gristle: That would make more sense then. 6 foot is clearly a large.
  • 1 0
 @mi-bike: If he was 6'4", he wouldn't be riding a large.
  • 1 0
 760mm bars. See, I knew ya didn’t need 820mm bars!
  • 1 0
 my friends make fun of me because i cut my bars to 760mm. run that size for years and like it much better than 800. i am 6´1".

