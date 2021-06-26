Video: A Closer Look at Jack Moir's Canyon Strive Race Bike

After his incredible start to the EWS season, we caught up with Jack for a deeper look at his Canyon Strive.
Canyon Strive Details
Frame size: Large
Wheel size: 29"
Rear Shock: Rockshox Super Deluxe
Fork: RockShox Zeb 180mm
Drivetrain: SRAM X01 AXS with E13 Chain Guide and O-Chain spider
Pedals: Crankbrothers Mallet DH
Cockpit: Canyon G5, 760mm bars with a 35mm rise
Brakes: SRAM Code RSC
Wheels: DT Swiss EX1501
Tires: Maxxis Assegai 2.5 DH Casing // DHR II 2.4 DH Casing
Inserts: None
Jack finds the Canyon Strive's Shapeshifter system useful on the sharp climbs and liaisons where pedalling efficiency is more important.
After just a few test rides Jack was running the O-Chain spider for the first time this week.
