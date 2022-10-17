Video: A Closer Look at Version 4 of Neko Mulally's Race Bike - In Depth Ep. 4

Oct 17, 2022
by Ed Spratt  

Neko Mulally offers an update on his race bike after four iterations across the 2022 season.

Posted In:
Reviews and Tech Videos DH Racing World Cup DH Neko Mulally


3 Comments

  • 3 0
 Kona Stinky vibes on that rocker arm
  • 2 0
 Hope it rides better than it looks lol
  • 1 1
 Looks like a Session!





