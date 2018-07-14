VIDEOS

Video: A Coastal Reverie in California

Jul 14, 2018
by Jason Fitzgibbon  
A Coastal Reverie

by jasonfitzgibbon
Views: 3,779    Faves: 34    Comments: 6


Montaña de Oro State Park encompasses roughly 8,000 acres of fog shrouded coastal hills and coastal bluffs that abut the rocky shorelines of south Estero Bay on Central California’s coast. Its undeveloped coastline and undulating, rhythmic singletrack offer a quick and easy dream-like getaway for various local and visiting trail user groups. It’s evident enough that the trails here didn’t build themselves, nor did the access to them come easily granted – especially for mountain bikers. The Central Coast Concerned Mountain Bikers have been instrumental on both fronts.

The Central Coast Concerned Mountain Bikers (CCCMB) is a group of volunteer trail enthusiasts from the Central Coast of California that formally organized in 1989 to help build and maintain multi-use trails in the region, as well as to protect and advocate for mountain bike trail access. Since their inception CCCMB has helped build over 40 miles of new trails and serves as the primary maintenance organization for an extended network of over 100 miles of trails. Together with California State Parks, CCCMB is designing and building a new two-mile trail at Montaña de Oro to enhance connectivity between existing trails, and to improve the user experience for mountain bikers and other trail users.

Read more on Tillak.com

Featuring: Jason Fitzgibbon
Director: Jason Fitzgibbon/Octave Zangs
Cinematography/Editing/Color Grading: Octave Zangs
Original Soundtrack and Sound Design by: Octave Zangs

Produced by Tillak and Zangs Films.

Shot on RED Epic Dragon and DJI cameras.

Watch in 4K

tillak.com | zangsfilms.com

Riding

Riding

Riding

Riding

Riding

Riding

Riding

Riding

Landscape

The trail

Coastline

Coastline


Must Read This Week
Eurobike Randoms I - Eurobike 2018
51200 views
Commencal Introduces The Clash
47963 views
Qualifying Results: Vallnord DH World Cup 2018
46156 views
Yep, Here's Your 13-Speed Drivetrain - Eurobike 2018
45753 views
Tech From The Andorra DH World Cup 2018
43403 views
Finals Results: Vallnord DH World Cup 2018
40170 views
Comparison Test: Are Wider Rims Better? We Try 4 Different Widths
39940 views
Eurobike Randoms II - Eurobike 2018
37061 views

4 Comments

  • + 1
 Nicely done. Oats Peak is a fun, flowy trail. Just watch out for the poison oak!
  • + 1
 The countryside looks nice but the video is a little aggressive with the slow-mo.
  • + 1
 They call him q-tip. Cleans shit all day
  • + 1
 i think youre using q-tips wrong...

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2018. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.028612
Mobile Version of Website