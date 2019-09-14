Video: A Collaborative Community Effort to Bring an Enduro Race to the Sacred Valley of Peru

Owners of Peruvian Mountain Rides Nicolás and Vicente Chirinos along with its main guides co-organized the second round of the national enduro championship in Lamay, Sacred Valley, Cusco. This is the first time that a round of the Enduro Series Peru has been carried out outside Lima, Peru's capital, making it possible for the community of Lamay to join and open their amazing trails to riders from all the country.Having worked with Lamay's people means a great deal for the biking community. Previously, these trails had been used for centuries exclusively as a way to transport goods and animals. Now they are opened for mtb which also opens doors for turism in this remote villages where now there is none. This is an oportunity to keep working with other villages in the peruvian highlands and show the potential the country has for developing the sport and for these communities to make profit our of it.