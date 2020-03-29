Video: A Collection of Moments with some of the Worlds Best Freeriders

Time passes. Our time is short. Currently, time seems to be an unwanted ally. Ultimately we will wish we'd had just a little bit more.Watching time manifest itself upon a desert landscape, from moment to millennia, is fascinating. The entire history of its creation and demise is on display if you look closely. Having spent much time observing, exploring, and documenting this landscape has been a privilege for me, and the older I get the more aware of it I have become. It has cast it's spell upon me, as it has many of us; for we know the wind will die out eventually, and the light will come.This is a collection of moments captured over the course of the 2019 season while shooting for various projects. Some of these have been displayed elsewhere already. Many have not.I hope you will take a moment to enjoy them.Much love to all-Justin OlsenFeaturing: Tyler McCaul, Jaxson Riddle, Andreu Lacondeguy, Graham Agassiz, Mike Giese, Kyle Norbraten, Joey Foresta, Dusty Wygle, Tara Gieger, Ethen Roberts, Reed Boggs, Cam Zink, Brandon Semenuk, Emil Johansson, Tom Van Steenbergen, Carson Storch, Brendan FaircloughMusic // Hillsack "11:59" used with permissionNarration // Alan Watts