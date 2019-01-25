Video: A Conversation with Professional Athlete & Artist Micayla Gatto

Hounded // Micayla Gatto: Professional Athlete & Artist

A crash on the World Cup circuit in 2014 changed the direction of Micayla Gatto’s career. Sidelined from racing, she rediscovered her love of art and the possibilities it offered when coupled with her riding. Now, after being involved in several award-winning and globally recognized films, her job titles include rider, artist, musician and broadcaster, among many others, letting Micayla use her passions and talents to bring creative inspiration to the masses.Hounded is an interview show hosted by Freehub Magazine's Managing Editor Jann Eberharter and the beloved office coonhound Lucy. Between a few beers and a round on the neglin stump, we chat with some of mountain biking's most genuine characters.