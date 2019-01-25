VIDEOS

Video: A Conversation with Professional Athlete & Artist Micayla Gatto

Jan 25, 2019
by Freehub Magazine  

  
Hounded // Micayla Gatto: Professional Athlete & Artist

A crash on the World Cup circuit in 2014 changed the direction of Micayla Gatto’s career. Sidelined from racing, she rediscovered her love of art and the possibilities it offered when coupled with her riding. Now, after being involved in several award-winning and globally recognized films, her job titles include rider, artist, musician and broadcaster, among many others, letting Micayla use her passions and talents to bring creative inspiration to the masses.

Hounded is an interview show hosted by Freehub Magazine's Managing Editor Jann Eberharter and the beloved office coonhound Lucy. Between a few beers and a round on the neglin stump, we chat with some of mountain biking's most genuine characters.


MENTIONS: @FreehubMag / @micaylagatto / @diamondbackusa / @CamelBak

2 Comments

  • + 4
 Micayla, you seem versatile, resilient, and multi-talented enough to make any way you want to.
Major Depressive disorder (MDD) can hit a person like you incredibly hard...and elicit cruel and stupid insults. I think you know this already, and you have all the mental and spiritual tools that you need to overcome any injury setback. major head trauma and the often ensuing MDD can seem relentless, but you have the spirit to overcome.
All the best to you.
Ray.
  • + 2
 gatto is really awesome person happy shes still a big part of the riding world keep it up!

