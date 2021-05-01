Video: A Creative Gravel Bike Adventure with Jumps, Gaps & Trials Inspired Lines

May 1, 2021
by Vasek Kolar  

Words: Vašek Kolář

After my first ride on a Gravel bike I called my video maker Jiri Fikejz and I said: „Hey bro, I would like to make a new video“ He answered: „Well, OK. Let´s do it!“ I was highly motivated as this project was my first experience with this type of bike and those handlebars. We started filming in March and we had to face Covid related restrictions as well as constantly changing weather here in the Czech Republic. We got sunshine, rain and some snow in between. Despite the circumstances, we were able to shoot in some interesting locations like train stations, street and bike parks, on construction machines, etc. I was so surprised by what was possible to do with this bike, essentially without practice, and what the bike survived. Fun fact for you guys I had reverse brakes during the entire video making. Enjoy it!







Rider: Vašek Kolář
Main Camera, Edit: Jiří Fikejz
B-cam: Jakub Strim, Ondřej Grund
Music: Sweat It Out by Better Times, Route 66 by Last Hero
Bike: Kellys Soot 70 - https://www.kellysbike.com/
Subscribe to my channel for more videos: https://www.youtube.com/vasekkolar/
Follow me on social sites:
https://www.instagram.com/vasekkolar/
https://www.facebook.com/vasekkolar/
https://www.instagram.com/vasharidebikes/
https://www.vasekkolar.com/

Posted In:
Videos Riding Videos Trials


3 Comments

  • 1 0
 Nice video, proves you dont need an expensive Enduro bike to ride a gap! Enduro is dead, welcome the gravel bike. haha I am guessing someone is a massive Danny Mac fan, that was like a fans video trying to recreate some of his tricks. Then a little bit of Blake at the end.
  • 2 0
 ahh, that's why are people buying these heavy road cycles!
  • 1 0
 Great riding! esp how smooth was the kicker up to manual.... BTW what's a gravel bike?? its a first I've heard of.

