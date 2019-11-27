Pinkbike.com
Video: A Creative, Self-Shot Edit - Loner
Nov 30, 2019
by
Louis Citadelle
100% self shot video.
Posted In:
Videos
Riding Videos
7 Comments
Score
Time
1
0
greenguylan
(45 mins ago)
A+. That's kind of my personality, on the inside. Love it.
So much wheeling and feeling........
[Reply]
1
0
Llewellynmtb
(33 mins ago)
As a profesional TV News Cameraman / Vieo editor I must say what a briliant paceof work. Well done
[Reply]
1
0
patpero
(47 mins ago)
C'est beau ça. Tons of works !!!
[Reply]
1
0
daviebin
(8 mins ago)
One of the most creative guy on 2 wheels?.............yea
[Reply]
1
0
captainian
(Nov 27, 2019 at 4:29)
Good job!!!!
[Reply]
1
0
ScottWindsor
(Nov 27, 2019 at 4:32)
This is awesome!
[Reply]
1
0
theriches09
(Nov 27, 2019 at 4:36)
Clever that
[Reply]
