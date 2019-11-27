Video: A Creative, Self-Shot Edit - Loner

Nov 30, 2019
by Louis Citadelle  
100% self shot video.






Posted In:
Videos Riding Videos


7 Comments

  • 1 0
 A+. That's kind of my personality, on the inside. Love it.

So much wheeling and feeling........
  • 1 0
 As a profesional TV News Cameraman / Vieo editor I must say what a briliant paceof work. Well done
  • 1 0
 C'est beau ça. Tons of works !!!
  • 1 0
 One of the most creative guy on 2 wheels?.............yea
  • 1 0
 Good job!!!!
  • 1 0
 This is awesome!
  • 1 0
 Clever that

Post a Comment



