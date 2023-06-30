Video: A Day At The Ranch With Rising Star Talus Turk

Jun 30, 2023
by DeliumTires  




Words: Delium Tires

Talus Turk, the rising star in the freeride mountain bike scene who has been quietly honing his skills and making waves with his impressive progression. While he may have been flying under the radar until now, it won't be long before he grabs the spotlight in some major Freeride events.

A day at Kamloops Bike Ranch in Kamloops, British Columbia (a freeride playground) with no expectations but to enjoy the ranch and stack some banging clips. Enjoy the RAW sound of mountain biking as Talus let's loose.



