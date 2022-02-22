close
Video: A Day in the Gorge - Tom Bradshaw Rides New Zealand's Privately Built Bike Park
Feb 22, 2022
by
Pinkbike Originals
Tom shows you why The Gorge in New Zealand is his favourite place in the world to ride trail bikes. From the pizza oven, to the people and the views of the ocean, Tom has an even bigger grin than usual on his face for this one.
Regions in Article
"The Gorge" Mountain Bike Park
Videos
Pinkbike Originals
Tom Bradshaw
7 Comments
Score
Time
3
0
Sniff303
(19 mins ago)
Can I get some confirmation for the PB staff? Is this MF'er always this stoked when on the bike? Holy Shit... I'd love to do a ride with this psycho of stoke.
[Reply]
2
0
Tombrad
(7 mins ago)
@sniff303 ha I’ve been a called a lot things in my time but psycho of stoke is a first… I’ll take it.
[Reply]
1
0
BenLow2019
(4 mins ago)
That hotdog build was pro until he put ketchup on it. That's a hotdog foul.
[Reply]
1
0
wasabijones
(3 mins ago)
My next band name: “cornflake bush”
[Reply]
1
0
calmWAKI
(21 mins ago)
A day in George...
[Reply]
1
0
kingpine
(11 mins ago)
Gorgeous
[Reply]
2
1
Dmaxwell
(9 mins ago)
*gorge-ous
[Reply]
