close
Pinkbike is now part of Outside! As of December 3, 2021, please refer to the Outside Terms of Use and Privacy Policy which govern your use of the Pinkbike website and services.

Video: A Day in the Gorge - Tom Bradshaw Rides New Zealand’s Privately Built Bike Park

Feb 22, 2022
by Pinkbike Originals  


Tom shows you why The Gorge in New Zealand is his favourite place in the world to ride trail bikes. From the pizza oven, to the people and the views of the ocean, Tom has an even bigger grin than usual on his face for this one.





Regions in Article
"The Gorge" Mountain Bike Park

Posted In:
Videos Pinkbike Originals Tom Bradshaw


Must Read This Week
First Ride: 2022 Canyon Spectral 125 - A Trail Bike With Enduro Geometry
65009 views
An Update on Pinkbike & Beta MTB
53479 views
Opinion: Nobody is Talking About 1 of the Most Interesting Team Moves of the Winter
47340 views
Bike Check: Remy Morton's Chainless 26"/24" Mini-Mullet Park Bike
42718 views
Throwback Thursday: 7 Bikes Turning 20 in 2022
39961 views
Slack Randoms: $50 3D Printed Titanium Bottle Openers, Adjustable Bottom Bracket Heights, Homemade Rope Spokes & More
38051 views
Vali Höll to Race EWS & 4 Other Surprises From the EWS Team Release
35808 views
127 Giant eBikes Stolen from Container in England
34163 views

7 Comments

  • 3 0
 Can I get some confirmation for the PB staff? Is this MF'er always this stoked when on the bike? Holy Shit... I'd love to do a ride with this psycho of stoke.
  • 2 0
 @sniff303 ha I’ve been a called a lot things in my time but psycho of stoke is a first… I’ll take it.
  • 1 0
 That hotdog build was pro until he put ketchup on it. That's a hotdog foul.
  • 1 0
 My next band name: “cornflake bush”
  • 1 0
 A day in George...
  • 1 0
 Gorgeous
  • 2 1
 *gorge-ous

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2022. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.007939
Mobile Version of Website