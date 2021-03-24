Video: A Day In The Life Of A Trail Builder

Those trails don't make themselves! Christina Chappetta spent a day with SORCA's Dave Reid and Ben Haggar to get the lowdown on what a day in the life of a trail builder is like.
Special thanks to SORCA
, Dave Reid & Ben Haggar for their time and dedication.
31 Comments
We just got done fixing a muddy section that was still too damp to ride when MTBer comes through and leaves a nice mark right in front of us. Didn't say a word lol. Two more guys came up, saw us, walked around the mud, and said thank you for helping with trail work. That was the right approach haha.
The equestrians should have known better though. I don't think they give a shit about how much damage they cause.
I ran a trail day for a high school mtb team where we did maintenance and it was wet so the kids walked out uphill. I had to walk downhill back to my tool stash. On my way down I encountered an equestrian on the way up the trail to our fresh work (and had never seen an equestrian on that trail ever). All I could do is smile and wave. If putting up a new trail I have tried to make entrances/exits un-attractive to other user groups (e.g. steep roll, big low branches, etc.)
It's nice when people respect fresh work, but not everyone knows/cares to...
The frustrating thing is finding that some riders blatantly ignore trail closures and ride the trails when they’re not finished or ready to be ridden, creating more work and delaying the opening. Even more frustrating when the riders responsible then stick a video on their YouTube channel boasting about their exploits.
Yet are the first people to cut down trees just for their own enjoyment, disturb the wildlife and leave crappy craft beer cans everywhere....
Not that I care, but the hypocrisy is amazing.
But I'll point out that it looked like the stringers Dave was cutting were already blowdown, and that you can find perfectly good slats in large cedars that have been down for 20+ years. I don't think these guys had to cut anything down to rebuild that bridge.
It's a tradeoff that is kind of analogous to zoos. Some people are frustrated that animals are in cages (or a tree or 2 is cut and some gas is burned to build a bridge), but those costs can yield the benefit of getting people interested in conservation; either by learning about captive animals in the zoo analogy or getting out and appreciating the local environment with mtb trails.
Post a Comment