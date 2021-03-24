Video: A Day In The Life Of A Trail Builder

Mar 24, 2021
by Pinkbike Originals  


Those trails don't make themselves! Christina Chappetta spent a day with SORCA's Dave Reid and Ben Haggar to get the lowdown on what a day in the life of a trail builder is like.

Special thanks to SORCA, Dave Reid & Ben Haggar for their time and dedication.





Posted In:
Videos Pinkbike Originals Christina Chappetta Trail Advocacy


31 Comments

  • 27 7
 They left out the part where they smoke a bunch of pot.
  • 5 1
 Yea not really. These guys are high on life.
  • 1 0
 Pot smokers make great trails in their own heads.
  • 8 3
 Last night, I was helping on some maintenance on a trail that some horse riders used when it was muddy (leaving a solid amount of trail damage in their wake).

We just got done fixing a muddy section that was still too damp to ride when MTBer comes through and leaves a nice mark right in front of us. Didn't say a word lol. Two more guys came up, saw us, walked around the mud, and said thank you for helping with trail work. That was the right approach haha.
  • 7 1
 Unfortunately such rapid growth in the sport comes with people who don't know / don't care about trail etiquette. Gotta educate people.
  • 3 2
 @Jvhowube: I didn't feel like getting into an argument with him at the time, but you are right, he did look new to the sport.

The equestrians should have known better though. I don't think they give a shit about how much damage they cause.
  • 2 1
 That's the way she goes! Can't knock other users/user groups on multi-use trails!

I ran a trail day for a high school mtb team where we did maintenance and it was wet so the kids walked out uphill. I had to walk downhill back to my tool stash. On my way down I encountered an equestrian on the way up the trail to our fresh work (and had never seen an equestrian on that trail ever). All I could do is smile and wave. If putting up a new trail I have tried to make entrances/exits un-attractive to other user groups (e.g. steep roll, big low branches, etc.)

It's nice when people respect fresh work, but not everyone knows/cares to...
  • 2 0
 @dglass: I wonder if the horse appreciated it. I hope so. It must have felt seriously nice on the old clip-clops right?
  • 1 1
 @dglass: I am saying a mountain biker passed us on the wet trail while we were maintaining it because of damage from equestrians.
  • 1 0
 @owenbfoster: Yeah horses love to shred fresh loamers. Feels nice and squishy on the clopper.
  • 1 0
 @dglass: Boise doesn't have loam. It has clay and hard dirt that leaves a mold of whatever steps on it while wet.
  • 1 0
 @HB208: Part of the problem is equestrians give way too much shit. They leave shit everywhere!
  • 6 0
 Wildly incorrect, trail building consists of building for 15 mins accidently getting too drunk off craft beers to continue building and then having a fire instead
  • 2 0
 Trail work really is rewarding. Every time you ride a trail you made yourself, or just a section that you repaired/improved you get a sense of accomplishment. Plus swinging a mattock and smashing stuff is a great stress relief after long day in the office.
  • 1 0
 Well done guys. Can't thank Dave and Ben enough. Dave quit his comfortable 9-5 job and changed his career a few years back and Sorca is a much stronger organization because of it. There are too many countless people in the Squamish community that put so much love into the trails.
  • 1 0
 There’s much satisfaction to be gained from helping to build and maintain trails, especially as you get a great appreciation of what is involved. As someone who helps regularly as a volunteer with the DTV in the FOD, it’s something I’ve enjoyed very much.
The frustrating thing is finding that some riders blatantly ignore trail closures and ride the trails when they’re not finished or ready to be ridden, creating more work and delaying the opening. Even more frustrating when the riders responsible then stick a video on their YouTube channel boasting about their exploits.
  • 1 0
 Hey Pinkbike, will there be another Trailforks trail donation event again this year? That was a great idea to entice people with potentially winning prizes when donating to trail builders.
  • 1 0
 Hey California's! This is what it should really look like. P.S. Thank you to everyone who maintains our legal trail systems and fights for their access
  • 1 0
 Great work Christina, I've never heard Dave so concise...unless there's still 40mins of footage on the cutting room floor?
  • 1 0
 Helping pirate trail builders is more important than helping organizations build. Change my mind
  • 1 0
 Great input and congrats to all the trail builders out there!
  • 1 0
 "rona" bucket - irony
Below threshold threads are hidden

