Video: A Day in the Life of Rachel Strait

Nov 17, 2018
by Ryno Power  
Day In The Life With Rachel Strait

by rynopowermarketing
Rachel Throop Strait is a GT Factory professional mountain bike racer. Specializing in Enduro, Rachel is known internationally for her skills on a bike and is quickly earning a reputation for having a solid training regimen and great nutrition program too. With yoga, weights, cycling, and cardio, Rachel is always mixing it up to stay in top racing shape. Married to Freestyle legend Kyle Strait, the Strait Acres in Alpine, California is becoming a destination for pros all over the world to come train.





3 Comments

  • + 2
 Is the protein powder women’s specific?
  • + 1
 I’d hope it was gender fluid.
  • + 1
 She didnt show where she had lunch.

