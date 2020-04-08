Video: A Day in the Life of Sam Hill

Apr 8, 2020
by Chain Reaction Cycles  

What does a typical day look like for triple Enduro World Series Champion Sam Hill? A bit like this...


Join Sam at his local gym, trails and MX track. We can't get enough of the Team Chain Reaction Cycles legend.

Posted In:
Videos Riding Videos Sam Hill


9 Comments

  • 6 0
 Sam Hill. Absolute legend. Still remember hearing his first World Champs win reported on local radio in Western Australia. Stoked then and stoked he is still winning now.
  • 2 0
 Loves it! Amazing to see how much more comfortable he is in front of a camera now. 10 years ago it was definitely a different story!
  • 1 0
 I somehow have wound up following Sam's wife on insta -https://instagram.com/mrssamhill__?igshid=10bz4h7kjopa7

She seems like a legend and really gives you a hilarious view into the life of a world champ!
  • 2 0
 Well what a surprise, who'd have thought that he'd run SPD's on his MX bike.
  • 3 0
 Flat pedal beast!
  • 2 0
 Such a chilled out dude and the biggest goat
  • 1 1
 Tell y'all what I'm rollin There's something about my Benzo with tinted windows It's kinda slick, not made for bimbos
  • 1 0
 Title should be: "A life of a Day in Sam Hill's
  • 1 0
 Legend!!

