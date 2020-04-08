Pinkbike.com
Video: A Day in the Life of Sam Hill
Apr 8, 2020
by
Chain Reaction Cycles
What does a typical day look like for triple Enduro World Series Champion Sam Hill? A bit like this...
Join Sam at his local gym, trails and MX track. We can't get enough of the Team Chain Reaction Cycles legend.
Posted In:
Videos
Riding Videos
Sam Hill
9 Comments
Score
Time
Who Faved
6
0
scarper55
(1 hours ago)
Sam Hill. Absolute legend. Still remember hearing his first World Champs win reported on local radio in Western Australia. Stoked then and stoked he is still winning now.
[Reply]
2
0
ferntreekid
(56 mins ago)
Loves it! Amazing to see how much more comfortable he is in front of a camera now. 10 years ago it was definitely a different story!
[Reply]
1
0
Larkey1
(1 mins ago)
I somehow have wound up following Sam's wife on insta -https://instagram.com/mrssamhill__?igshid=10bz4h7kjopa7
She seems like a legend and really gives you a hilarious view into the life of a world champ!
[Reply]
2
0
bigtim
(48 mins ago)
Well what a surprise, who'd have thought that he'd run SPD's on his MX bike.
[Reply]
3
0
BigBowWow
(1 hours ago)
Flat pedal beast!
[Reply]
2
0
tfn1217
(32 mins ago)
Such a chilled out dude and the biggest goat
[Reply]
1
1
yerbikesux
(46 mins ago)
Tell y'all what I'm rollin There's something about my Benzo with tinted windows It's kinda slick, not made for bimbos
[Reply]
1
0
ugez
(41 mins ago)
Title should be: "A life of a Day in Sam Hill's
[Reply]
1
0
amonas
(45 mins ago)
Legend!!
[Reply]
