Video: A Day In The Life with Big White Bike Patrol

Jun 25, 2024
by bikebigwhite  

Follow along on a day in the life of Bike Big White’s dedicated patrol team.

From the crack of dawn, watch as they gear up and hit the mountain, ensuring the safety and security of recreating guests. Learn about the unique challenges and rewards of patrolling on two wheels, and gain a deeper appreciation for the vital role bike patrol play in maintaining the highest safety standards at one of British Columbia’s most technical bike parks. It's an inside look at a day filled with adventure, service, and dedication.

For more information about summer at Big White visit: www.bigwhite.com/summer

Big White Ski Resort

Videos


Member since Sep 29, 2016
27 articles
1 Comment
 Looks cool!







