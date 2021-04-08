Video: A Day in the Shoes of Dan Atherton

Video & photos by Ride Concepts
From racing BMX as a lad to standing on the top step at a World Cup, Dan Atherton has dedicated his career to the progression of mountain biking. The creator of Red Bull Hardline – the most challenging downhill race in the world – and co-owner of Atherton Bikes along with his siblings, now devotes much of his time to building the spectacular Dyfi Bike Park in the Esgair Forest of the UK.
|I feel so privileged to have found riding, and particularly mountain biking, when we were so young. I’ve always felt like it was right. It was always exactly what I wanted to do. It’s so motivating to feel like that. I feel so, so, so lucky to have found it. It’s been my life and it’s been OUR lives. To have that direction and that passion is such an amazing thing to find in life.—Dan Atherton
4 Comments
Post a Comment