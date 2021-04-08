Video: A Day in the Shoes of Dan Atherton

Apr 8, 2021
by Sarah Moore  

Video & photos by Ride Concepts

From racing BMX as a lad to standing on the top step at a World Cup, Dan Atherton has dedicated his career to the progression of mountain biking. The creator of Red Bull Hardline – the most challenging downhill race in the world – and co-owner of Atherton Bikes along with his siblings, now devotes much of his time to building the spectacular Dyfi Bike Park in the Esgair Forest of the UK.

Many of his days start in the shop, hand-prepping materials for the park in the early mornings.

But before long – and weather permitting – Dan’s back to the park, sculpting berms and jumps with the machine, culminating the day with testing his handiwork and reaping the rewards on the Atherton Racing DH rig. It’s a labor of love and he wouldn’t have it any other way.

bigquotesI feel so privileged to have found riding, and particularly mountain biking, when we were so young. I’ve always felt like it was right. It was always exactly what I wanted to do. It’s so motivating to feel like that. I feel so, so, so lucky to have found it. It’s been my life and it’s been OUR lives. To have that direction and that passion is such an amazing thing to find in life.Dan Atherton




4 Comments

  • 2 0
 A smelly day ?
  • 1 0
 Dan's shoes are delicate and perfumed, not smelly
  • 1 0
 Dyfi bike park....rocks. best bike park in the UK easily.
  • 1 0
 What a great vision to become reality

Post a Comment



