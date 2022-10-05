Video: A Day in Whistler with Johny Salido

Oct 5, 2022
by Transition Bikes  

Holy toledo it's Johny Salido, in Whistler!


When Johny is around we can't pass up the opportunity to film him, but we wanted to not only show the high flying tricks that he is known for, but also show how much he loves ripping trails on his Repeater.


No shortage of views.


What's better than frolicking through an alpine meadow?


After descending through the alpine, the trail turned steep, loose, and dusty, exactly where Johny excels


Classic bike park hits.


He was more than happy to cork flip the infamous tombstone as many times as we needed, as this is a casual mid-lap move for Mr. Salido.


Ending a long day in style.


All the bug spray in the world wouldn't be enough to quell these mosquitos.

If you are curious about what goes into a day of filming like this, give our behind the scenes video a look!



