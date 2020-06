Joe meets up with Hazzard Racing teammate Ferg for this latest instalment of Lockdown Bites. The restrictions in Scotland have opened up to phase 1 and if feels so good to get some company and ride with a mate. This is what bikes are all about!Keep an eye open for more of Joe's Bites videos as his series progresses from not leaving the garden, singing with the Bee Gees and now meeting up with a friend.