Video: A Decade Later and Still The Racers Choice - Why?

Troy putting the EX471 through its paces in Fort William earlier this year.

The steel bike made by Cotic last year.

The new front triangle.

A decade after Gwin's infamous run, many of the top riders are still using DT Swiss EX471. The alloy rim, which uses a 25mm inner width, is a hit for so many reasons, not least its mixture of durability and compliance. Speaking to Troy's mechanic, Aaron, and he explains that the narrower profile can also give a rounder profile to the tyre, which is preferential for some. He's not the only one either. Notably, the Specialized Gravity team often opt for the classic rim, too.Since starting the Frameworks project, Neko Mullaly has already completed a few muddy Leogangs under his belt. However, I'm sure many of the riders will be hoping for better conditions this week.The Bike Park access is open right up until the World Cup, and Neko made use of the lift access yesterday to ride back-to-back runs on his standard alloy front triangle and a new, USA-made steel one. The steel front is a further exploration of the bike that was made with Cotic last year. This bike, thanks to using different gauged tubing, 3D printing the bend in the downtube and a 1 1/8 headtube, is markedly lighter, as well as helping the team further hone in their demands for balancing both stiffness and compliance.