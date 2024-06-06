Powered by Outside

Video: A Decade Later and Still The Racers Choice - Why?

Jun 6, 2024
by Henry Quinney  


2014 World Cup 4 Leogang

A decade after Gwin's infamous run, many of the top riders are still using DT Swiss EX471. The alloy rim, which uses a 25mm inner width, is a hit for so many reasons, not least its mixture of durability and compliance. Speaking to Troy's mechanic, Aaron, and he explains that the narrower profile can also give a rounder profile to the tyre, which is preferential for some. He's not the only one either. Notably, the Specialized Gravity team often opt for the classic rim, too.

Troy Brosnan getting a bit loose in the dust
Troy putting the EX471 through its paces in Fort William earlier this year.


Neko Mullaly piloting his Frameworks into the mid-track tunnels.

Since starting the Frameworks project, Neko Mullaly has already completed a few muddy Leogangs under his belt. However, I'm sure many of the riders will be hoping for better conditions this week.

The Bike Park access is open right up until the World Cup, and Neko made use of the lift access yesterday to ride back-to-back runs on his standard alloy front triangle and a new, USA-made steel one. The steel front is a further exploration of the bike that was made with Cotic last year. This bike, thanks to using different gauged tubing, 3D printing the bend in the downtube and a 1 1/8 headtube, is markedly lighter, as well as helping the team further hone in their demands for balancing both stiffness and compliance.

Frameworks Racing x Cotic steel DH bike
The steel bike made by Cotic last year.

photo
The new front triangle.


Author Info:
henryquinney avatar

Member since Jun 3, 2014
340 articles
Report
7 Comments
  • 17 0
 Were these to be two different articles?
  • 2 2
 It requires watching the video. Headline is just a piece of the story.
  • 5 1
 Haha - I was just trying to cover the topics of the video in writing a bit.
  • 1 0
 I am going back to 471 for rear over the 541 or 511 the next time I inevitably put a huge ding in from the side. Narrower gives less chance for harder side-of-rim rock strikes which is common where I ride. It also gives a better chance of off-center impact being spread to both sides of the rim.
  • 3 0
 Looks like it, that Cotic reminds me of the Kona Stinky from the day
  • 1 0
 Might've missed it - Do we already know what happened to Henry's elbow?
  • 1 0
 Partying w/ Nina Hoffmann.







