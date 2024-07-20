Video: A Deep Dive Into DH Tech With Gwin, Norton & More at 1199

00:17 - Dakotah Norton11:36 - Aaron Gwin23:09 - Remi Gauvin26:51 - Bodhi Kuhn29:36 - Kasper Woolley34:20 - Pedro BurnsIt's great to see Aaron Gwin back at races and not commenting only on them. I think DH fans everywhere are at a bit of a crossroads. Do we want to enjoy the dimension he brings to commentary or watch him ride? As much as I respect his input, I would love to see him back up to speed at the highest level. Gwin is on a new bike brand this year, with his team running Crestline bikes. The deal isn't a standard sports marketing setup, though, with Gwin also having a degree of ownership or input in the brand itself (it's not exactly clear). Although his bikes have changed over the years, one of the constants has been Fox. I got to ask him about prototypes of years gone past and what the change to Ohlins was like, as well as understanding the new tyre from E13.Dakotah Norton's bike is much more than a set of handlebars. Affectionately named Stack Norton by fans, the American is having one hell of a season. I wanted to understand his ideas about weight distribution, as well as talk about the relationship between stiffness and compliance and what it's like to give a fast bike to another team.While it certainly isn't a downhill bike, I couldn't resist picking Remi Gauvin's brains about his steering damper. The one-way system is appearing on more bikes, and I was curious to ask about the main goals: a calmer ride, a greater fore-aft connection, or comfort. Remi is still in the testing phase but it's clearly a topic more brands and riding will be exploring in coming years.Bodhi Kuhn's Trek is a well-proven race bike. However, to many onlookers, running both a high-pivot with an idler and an O-Chain looks to be overkill. I wanted to understand exactly what he was after, as well as how the subtle concussion-prevention device he was wearing worked.I think there will be more enduro racers dipping their toes into downhill in the next 18 months. While rumours of an enlarged calendar in 2025 seem quite likely, there will also be budget constraints reducing the number of full factory rides available. With enduro in a slightly tricky spot with viewership, I imagine more racers will be trying to show that they can do both. Kasper Woolley has enjoyed solid success in enduro, and it's great to see him on a downhill bike on home turf.Chilean racer Pedro Burns has a lot of pace, and is also one of the most down-to-earth and relaxed pros you could meet on the circuit. His friendly and relaxed demeanour doesn't translate to how he rides, though, with a precise, flowing style. While he's enjoyed a huge amount of domestic success and some strong enduro finishes, he's not enjoyed the same results at an elite World Cup level. While it's never easy to race at the top, for South American racers, it does feel like there is an extra layer to go through. Seeing Burns on a gearbox-equipped Zerode is a happy sight, and I was interested to hear how it compares to his previous downhill bike, the Trek Session.