Video: Ben Cathro Takes a Close Look at Ed Masters' Pivot Phoenix 29

Jun 19, 2021
by Pinkbike Originals  


Ed Masters is one of those racers who can be found competing at just about any discipline, whether it be enduro, downhill, or even dual slalom. We caught up with him at Crankworx Innsbruck to get the lowdown on his Pivot Phoenix 29.





Posted In:
Reviews and Tech Videos Bike Checks Pinkbike Originals DH Bikes Pivot Pivot Phoenix Ben Cathro Ed Masters Crankworx Innsbruck 2021


Must Read This Week
Final Results: Leogang World Cup DH 2021
136789 views
Update: Flo Payet Posts Video of the Moment a Course Pole Struck his Genitals and Took him Out of the Leogang World Cup
92973 views
Spotted: SRAM is Testing Something (But It's Probably Not a Dual Caliper Brake)
78290 views
Video: Race Face Presents 'Huck Naked' to Celebrate World Naked Bike Ride
60996 views
Spotted: Intense Tracer 279 Prototype Carbon Enduro Bike
50597 views
Final Results: Leogang World Cup XC 2021
46807 views
Intense Announces '951 Series' Aimed at New Mountain Bikers
45690 views
Bike Check: Nino Schurter's New Scott Spark RC
44983 views

1 Comment

  • 1 0
 Go on Eddie !

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2021. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.007798
Mobile Version of Website