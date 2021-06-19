Pinkbike.com
Log in
Register New User
Login
Fantasy
DH
Enduro
XC
Home
Travel
Photo
Video
BuySell
Product
Forum
Places
TRAILFORKS
Overview
Bike Shops
Bike Clubs
Bike Guides
Shuttle Services
Trail Associations
PBShop
Video: Ben Cathro Takes a Close Look at Ed Masters' Pivot Phoenix 29
Jun 19, 2021
by
Pinkbike Originals
Follow
Following
Tweet
Add to Favorites
You must login to Pinkbike.
Don't have an account?
Sign up
Join Pinkbike
Login
Ed Masters is one of those racers who can be found competing at just about any discipline, whether it be enduro, downhill, or even dual slalom. We caught up with him at Crankworx Innsbruck to get the lowdown on his Pivot Phoenix 29.
Subscribe to the Pinkbike YouTube channel
Posted In:
Reviews and Tech
Videos
Bike Checks
Pinkbike Originals
DH Bikes
Pivot
Pivot Phoenix
Ben Cathro
Ed Masters
Crankworx Innsbruck 2021
Tweet
Add to Favorites
Must Read This Week
Final Results: Leogang World Cup DH 2021
136789 views
Update: Flo Payet Posts Video of the Moment a Course Pole Struck his Genitals and Took him Out of the Leogang World Cup
92973 views
Spotted: SRAM is Testing Something (But It's Probably Not a Dual Caliper Brake)
78290 views
Video: Race Face Presents 'Huck Naked' to Celebrate World Naked Bike Ride
60996 views
Spotted: Intense Tracer 279 Prototype Carbon Enduro Bike
50597 views
Final Results: Leogang World Cup XC 2021
46807 views
Intense Announces '951 Series' Aimed at New Mountain Bikers
45690 views
Bike Check: Nino Schurter's New Scott Spark RC
44983 views
1 Comment
Score
Time
1
0
dkendy1
(3 mins ago)
Go on Eddie !
[Reply]
Post a Comment
Login
or
Sign Up
About Us
Contacts
FAQ
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy
Sign Up!
Advertise
Advertising
Cool Features
Submit a Story to Pinkbike
Friend Finder
Users Online
RSS
Pinkbike RSS Feed
Pinkbike Twitter
Pinkbike Facebook
Pinkbike Youtube
Copyright © 2000 - 2021. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.007798
Mobile Version of Website
1 Comment
Post a Comment