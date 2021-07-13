Video: A Deep Dive on Katy Winton's Nukeproof Giga Race Bike

Jul 13, 2021
by Pinkbike Originals  

Katy Winton is on an entirely new program this year and with that comes an entirely new bike and new gear. We caught up with Katy to get the scoop on how she sets up her Nukeproof Giga.

Katy Winton

Nukeproof Giga Details

Frame size: Small
Wheel size: 29" / 27.5"
Rear Shock: Rockshox Super Deluxe 170mm // 132psi //
Fork: Rockshox Zeb // 1 Token // 45psi
Drivetrain: SRAM X01 AXS // 32t Chainring
Pedals: Crankbrothers Mallet E
Cockpit: Nukeproof
Brakes: SRAM Code RSC
Wheels: Zipp 3Zero Moto
Tires: Michelin Wild Enduro
Inserts: None

Katy Winton
Katy Winton

Katy Winton
To run the mullet setup Katy is using the 27.5" rear end paired to the 29" Giga front triangle.

Katy Winton
Katy Winton
Katy has plenty of custom finishes on her new race bike for 2021.

Katy Winton
Katy Winton

Katy Winton
For her saddle Katy has opted for the Nukeproof Sam Hill model as she found it has the lowest stack height letting her still run a 150mm dropper post.

Katy Winton
Katy Winton

Katy Winton




1 Comment

  • 1 0
 How are people getting on with Zebs? Mine feels like it the high speed damping doesn't work, rebound set second slowest. I have had the HARSHEST bottom out a couple of times too. 66psi/78kg

Post a Comment



