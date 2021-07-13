Video: A Deep Dive on Katy Winton's Nukeproof Giga Race Bike

Katy Winton is on an entirely new program this year and with that comes an entirely new bike and new gear. We caught up with Katy to get the scoop on how she sets up her Nukeproof Giga.
Nukeproof Giga Details
Frame size: Small
Wheel size: 29" / 27.5"
Rear Shock: Rockshox Super Deluxe 170mm // 132psi //
Fork: Rockshox Zeb // 1 Token // 45psi
Drivetrain: SRAM X01 AXS // 32t Chainring
Pedals: Crankbrothers Mallet E
Cockpit: Nukeproof
Brakes: SRAM Code RSC
Wheels: Zipp 3Zero Moto
Tires: Michelin Wild Enduro
Inserts: None
Katy has plenty of custom finishes on her new race bike for 2021.
1 Comment
Post a Comment