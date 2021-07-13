Video: A Deep Dive on Katy Winton's Nukeproof Giga Race Bike

Nukeproof Giga Details



Frame size: Small

Wheel size: 29" / 27.5"

Rear Shock: Rockshox Super Deluxe 170mm // 132psi //

Fork: Rockshox Zeb // 1 Token // 45psi

Drivetrain: SRAM X01 AXS // 32t Chainring

Pedals: Crankbrothers Mallet E

Cockpit: Nukeproof

Brakes: SRAM Code RSC

Wheels: Zipp 3Zero Moto

Tires: Michelin Wild Enduro

Inserts: None



To run the mullet setup Katy is using the 27.5" rear end paired to the 29" Giga front triangle.

Katy has plenty of custom finishes on her new race bike for 2021.

For her saddle Katy has opted for the Nukeproof Sam Hill model as she found it has the lowest stack height letting her still run a 150mm dropper post.

Katy Winton is on an entirely new program this year and with that comes an entirely new bike and new gear. We caught up with Katy to get the scoop on how she sets up her Nukeproof Giga.