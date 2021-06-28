Video: A Deep Dive on Sam Hill's Nukeproof Giga Race Bike

Sam Hill is no stranger to the EWS circuit and his Nukeproof Giga reflects his experience. Take a look at the flat pedal shredder's EWS race rig.
Nukeproof Giga Details
Frame size: Medium
Wheel size: 29"/27.5"
Rear Shock: Rockshox Super Deluxe
Fork: RockShox Zeb Blackbox
Drivetrain: SRAM X01 AXS
Pedals: Nukeproof Sam Hill Horizon
Cockpit: Nukeproof Sam Hill bars, stem and grips
Brakes: SRAM Code RSC
Wheels: Nukeproof Horizon
Tires: Michelin DH22
Sam Hill has mostly been riding his Mega race bike but as both rounds this week were on similar stages he decided to run the Mega for race one and the Giga for race two.
For round one in Val di Fassa Sam was running his Mega race bike where he opted for the Michelin Wild Enduro tire for the rear. But with the mullet setup on his Giga for round 2 Sam wanted some extra grip so he ran the DH22 tire front and rear.
12 Comments
Post a Comment