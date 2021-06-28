Video: A Deep Dive on Sam Hill's Nukeproof Giga Race Bike

Nukeproof Giga Details



Frame size: Medium

Wheel size: 29"/27.5"

Rear Shock: Rockshox Super Deluxe

Fork: RockShox Zeb Blackbox

Drivetrain: SRAM X01 AXS

Pedals: Nukeproof Sam Hill Horizon

Cockpit: Nukeproof Sam Hill bars, stem and grips

Brakes: SRAM Code RSC

Wheels: Nukeproof Horizon

Tires: Michelin DH22



Sam Hill has mostly been riding his Mega race bike but as both rounds this week were on similar stages he decided to run the Mega for race one and the Giga for race two.

Sam is running a size medium for his race bike as this is the size he has always had in the past and he says: "I’m not getting taller so my bike doesn’t need to get longer."

For round one in Val di Fassa Sam was running his Mega race bike where he opted for the Michelin Wild Enduro tire for the rear. But with the mullet setup on his Giga for round 2 Sam wanted some extra grip so he ran the DH22 tire front and rear.

