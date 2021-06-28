Video: A Deep Dive on Sam Hill's Nukeproof Giga Race Bike

Jun 28, 2021
by Pinkbike Originals  

Sam Hill is no stranger to the EWS circuit and his Nukeproof Giga reflects his experience. Take a look at the flat pedal shredder's EWS race rig.


Nukeproof Giga Details

Frame size: Medium
Wheel size: 29"/27.5"
Rear Shock: Rockshox Super Deluxe
Fork: RockShox Zeb Blackbox
Drivetrain: SRAM X01 AXS
Pedals: Nukeproof Sam Hill Horizon
Cockpit: Nukeproof Sam Hill bars, stem and grips
Brakes: SRAM Code RSC
Wheels: Nukeproof Horizon
Tires: Michelin DH22

Sam Hill has mostly been riding his Mega race bike but as both rounds this week were on similar stages he decided to run the Mega for race one and the Giga for race two.

Sam is running a size medium for his race bike as this is the size he has always had in the past and he says: "I’m not getting taller so my bike doesn’t need to get longer."

For round one in Val di Fassa Sam was running his Mega race bike where he opted for the Michelin Wild Enduro tire for the rear. But with the mullet setup on his Giga for round 2 Sam wanted some extra grip so he ran the DH22 tire front and rear.







12 Comments

  • 4 0
 Sam Hill doesn't buy into the whole longer slacker bike thing. Who is this guy, anyway?!
  • 5 0
 He literally had custom bikes made when racing DH that were slacker and longer.
  • 2 1
 @nouseforaname: It's hard to take him serious. My new bike is long and slack and it the best thing ever, on everything! Guess he doesn't enduro, bro!
  • 1 0
 I mean, if you like the setup, and it works well for you, why change it?
  • 2 0
 Maybe not now, but he did before the industry caught up. His "medium" Sunday was the length of a large but with a medium seat tube and a way slacker than stock head tube.
  • 1 0
 I actually can’t think of any top racer WC or EWS who does buy into the massive bike theory other than Greg Minnar. I think it helps when your learning as they’re stable and relaxed but when your trying to squeeze out every millisecond you need something more responsive.
  • 4 0
 The gold finish over the visible carbon fibers is gorgeous
  • 1 0
 Where are these visible fibres then?
  • 1 0
 I've suddenly realised that this may be the longest I've heard Sam Hill speak uninterrupted. They usually have to cut to him blazing down something fast and loose doing turns that don't quite seem to follow physics.
  • 1 0
 How about the rock guard painted on the side of his crank arms, with the flat pedals guess he needs more grip.
  • 1 0
 will the mullet stay, or will it go... ?
  • 1 0
 What's that over the pedal cap? Dirt?

