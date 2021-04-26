Video: 'A Dogs Tale' - The Ultimate Story For Trail Dog Lovers

Apr 26, 2021
by SHIMANO  

TRAIL DOGS: A DOG’S TALE

It all starts with the trail. The sweeping corners, the smooth berms, the mild bumps to launch off while zigzagging down a familiar route. It’s the smells that come with a dewy morning ride, or the feeling after clearing the crest of a roller, brushing away the pebbles with a perfectly timed belly scrub. These are the happy memories of a trail dog’s life well lived.

Raven is a 13-year-old retired trail dog who lives with Darren McCoullough, one of the founders and director of production at Anthill Films. They live a stone’s throw from the Ring Creek Trailhead in Squamish, British Columbia, where Raven has spent countless days frolicking on loamy singletrack beneath towering spruces. Old age has slowed her down, and now Raven happily lies in the driveway, watching dog after dog, and their human, head for the hills.

In the new Shimano Originals Film, A Dog’s Tale, we celebrate the joy of mountain biking through the eyes of the trail dog. We watch as our four-legged friends drift through flat corners and sail around berms with otherworldly coordination and athleticism. We are captivated by the controlled chaos that blends into perfect balance with every jump and turn. And we imagine Raven’s thoughts as she watches all those dogs and riders head to the trailhead each day.

The film takes us from Raven’s driveway memories in British Columbia to Utah, to South Africa, and back again, meeting some of the feistiest, four-legged trail personalities along the way. They all enjoy the mountain bike world in their own way, just like us humans do, whether it’s hitting jump lines, lapping through the loam, or setting out to build new trail.

Born from the wonder of what Raven was thinking, A Dog’s Tale embraces the close connection with our riding companions, the crunch of the trail beneath our tires, along with the swoosh of a tail as we launch the next jump. Stop and consider this feeling the next time you see a pooch gazing fondly at you as you ride by. Let your mind wander a little and get a little closer to what's behind those happy eyes. Because there's always more to the moment than just a dog in a driveway, watching the world roll on by.




Shimano Dogs with Eric Lawrenuk and Levi in Squamish British Columbia Canada


Shimano Dogs with Eric Lawrenuk and Levi in Squamish British Columbia Canada


Shimano Dogs with Eric Lawrenuk and Levi in Squamish British Columbia Canada


Shimano Dogs with Eric Lawrenuk and Levi in Squamish British Columbia Canada








Emmy and Mitch Gulliver in Squamish BC


Emmy and Mitch Gulliver in Squamish BC


Emmy and Mitch Gulliver in Squamish BC


Emmy and Mitch Gulliver in Squamish BC


12 Comments

  • 11 1
 I really love riding with my dog, but just a short reminder to everyone that have bought a puppy during corona and want to start riding with it. The dog is 100% the owners responsibility and you cant ride without a leash if you only trust the dog to 95%.
  • 3 1
 Agree. I love dogs, and I love the IDEA of trail dogs, but the majority of the dogs I encounter on trails either run in the way of riders or actually chase them. I don't have a ton of faith that most owners have the expertise or the judgment to train a trail dog.
  • 7 1
 And they're not in stock till 2025
  • 3 1
 Excellent. Agree dogs need to be well under control. I keep mine well away from popular tracks.
  • 1 0
 Arrgh, I miss my Amber so much... my ultimate trail buddy... . Great film and some amazing footage.
  • 3 2
 Just came here for the comments
  • 2 1
 Dog scrub competition. Go.
  • 1 0
 I have had 2 dogs run into me this year (thankfully at low speeds)
  • 1 1
 Nice 01:30
  • 1 2
 stunning footage. annoying AF commentary!
  • 1 1
 Excellent ! Quality !
  • 1 1
 I miss my dog.

