Video: A Dust Zamboni for MTB Trails

Nov 9, 2021
by Old Man Mountain  

As we pass into the shoulder season and see the first rain of any substance in six months, our local trail crews are picking up their McLeods, their shovels, and their Pulaskis. Finally able to sink those tools into some actual substance, some soil that doesn’t billow into the air with each step and tread or flow off a shovel like water.

JP and Breeann emerging from a cloud of moon dust on a very dry day of filming the Dust Zamboni Video.
JP Purdom and Breeann Tegan emerging through a cloud of moon dust, on Lower Whoops in Bend, OR.

Bend, Oregon’s soil is sterile, literally. With less than 1% organic matter, it’s so low that it is scientifically sterile. The result of volcanic activity 50,000-100,000 years ago, a mere blink in geologic time, the ground is young here.

Derrick Bell aka Mr. Mister riding a Dust Zamboni built on front and rear Old Man Mountain racks.
Derrick Bell aka Mr. Mister riding the Dust Zamboni

The quick downpours and thunderstorms that pass over turn the trails to streams, sweeping away and consolidating the fine particles into sand traps of moon dust, leaving behind high silica content, hydrophobic soil that water will literally bead up on top of instead of saturating. So to get through the dry months and still ride some hero dirt, the obvious answer was to build the MTB equivalent of a Zamboni.

The Dust Zamboni rig. Built on Old Man Mountain Divide racks mounted to a crash test dummy painted Santa Cruz Bronson. The two sprayer tanks hold 14 liters of water and are connected to balance pressure and water levels. They are solenoid actuated by an electronic switch on the handlebar. Don t forget about the safety lights
The Dust Zamboni, capable of making hero dirt at a moment's notice.

Built on our new Old Man Mountain Divide racks mounted to a crash test dummy painted Santa Cruz Bronson, the Dust Zamboni has two sprayer tanks that hold 14L of water and are linked together to balance pressure and water levels. To save the water for where we need it, they are solenoid actuated by an electronic switch on the handlebar. Don't forget about the safety lights and rider uniform!

Old Man Mountain Divide rack on the front of a Santa Cruz Bronson with a revolving safety light mounted to the rack.
Built on Old Man Mountain Divide racks, that fit any bike.

The Dust Zamboni was super fun but we don't all have Mr. Mister riding ahead of us to wet the trail down. So, what do these alien, moon dust, conditions normally leave us with? They leave us one of the best trail networks in the US thanks to the tireless maintenance efforts from the Central Oregon Trail Alliance (COTA). Their non-stop efforts to repair and maintain the trails go far beyond clearing blow downs. Your local trail organization is advocating for mountain biking with your local government, fundraising to pay for tools and materials, and organizing volunteers.

Riding Lower Whoops while filming the Dust Zamboni video for Old Man Mountain.
JP Purdom and Breeann Tegan on Lower Whoops in Bend, OR.

The vast majority of labor comes from your fellow riders. Your local trail organization will bring the tools and the plan, but they need you to pick them up and swing em! And, oooh, the satisfaction of riding a trail that you just spent the day tuning up is…well, you’ll just have to try it for yourself.

Our trails don’t build themselves so build yourself a Zamboni bike and get out there! Or find your local trail advocacy group and pick up a shovel - whichever’s easiest.

The Dust Zamboni rig. Built on an Old Man Mountain Divide rack the two sprayer tanks that hold 14 Liters of water They are connected to balance pressure and water levels. They are solenoid actuated by an electronic switch on the handlebar. Don t forget about the safety light
Built with dual fan sprayers for an even distribution overlapping where it matters most.

Learn more at OldManMountain.com

P.S. We at Old Man Mountain have recently felt the pain of the global shipping backlogs and while impatiently tapping our feet, waiting to hear when our parts would get space on a plane, we found ourselves without much for our production employees to do. To fill that time, we’ve decided to send our production crew out into the woods to help repair some trails until the parts arrive.


Posted In:
Videos


30 Comments

  • 51 0
 Can you make one that sprays dust onto trails for UK riders?
  • 1 0
 Came here to make a sarky comment about the UK, dust,, yOu DoNt KnOW How luCky U aRe Big Grin etc . only to find @TommyNunchuck has already done it. Not all heroes etc....!
  • 1 0
 Hmm....A seed spreader would probably throw the dust evenly. Wink We can trade some dirt.
  • 1 0
 you been out lately? lol

mid november and the trails are, dare I say.....dry.
  • 34 1
 Makes more sense than Kate Courtney's mechanic's bike
  • 9 0
 Well I sure hope trail time isn't allocated like ice time in Canada. Expensive, down to the minute, and the Zamboni pushes you aff the trail 3min early to get the speed walkers there turn!
  • 8 0
 Ridiculous but… I can’t see a negative.
  • 1 0
 Silica poisoning bad....construction workers etc...now MTBers....
  • 6 0
 I see a good sponsoring opportunity to rename this contraption Pivot Irrigation.
  • 4 0
 So..... that new cannondale..
  • 3 0
 Basically an E bike
  • 4 0
 this wins the internet today IMO.
  • 3 0
 I would like to submit a request that Mr. Mister leads out the 1s at the Chainbreaker 2022. Hahaha !
  • 3 0
 Mostly impressed that this was not used as another opportunity to push the endless “advantages” of EMTBs.
  • 3 0
 The Robert Axle project. this is all good stuff.
  • 1 0
 Those trails are fun bun can be very slick all summer. I crashed twice this year, both times in Bend. I must need more safety meetings when I visit.
  • 1 0
 Bend, Oregon has the BEST trails in the PNW! Definitely should ride there when visiting. The rest is garbage, don't bother Smile
  • 2 0
 It has a lot of unsprung mass.
  • 2 0
 The racks are rated for 70lbs each. Next time we'll have to do four tanks front and rear.
  • 2 0
 now build one that blows leaves
  • 1 0
 Exists already: m.youtube.com/watch?v=Rj4moeKDGY4
  • 1 0
 We'll have to bring it to upstate NY and startle the leaf-peepers.
  • 2 0
 Doesn’t look osha approved !
  • 2 0
 They don't like it when we race the pallet jacks either but....
  • 2 1
 This would do almost nothing in the Okanagan of BC. (If) it rains here, the trails are dry again within minutes.
  • 1 0
 Cool idea, but in my parts that would just make sticky dust that gets all over your shins, bike, and shoes.
  • 1 0
 I'm going to start going to the MX tracks and call the water trucks "dust zambonis" from now on.
  • 1 0
 excuse to build another bike?
  • 1 0
 Always looking for another excuse!
  • 2 5
 Cause MTB trails cant be TOO gnarly

