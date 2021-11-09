Video: A Dust Zamboni for MTB Trails

JP Purdom and Breeann Tegan emerging through a cloud of moon dust, on Lower Whoops in Bend, OR.

Derrick Bell aka Mr. Mister riding the Dust Zamboni

The Dust Zamboni, capable of making hero dirt at a moment's notice.

Built on Old Man Mountain Divide racks, that fit any bike.

JP Purdom and Breeann Tegan on Lower Whoops in Bend, OR.

Built with dual fan sprayers for an even distribution overlapping where it matters most.

P.S. We at Old Man Mountain have recently felt the pain of the global shipping backlogs and while impatiently tapping our feet, waiting to hear when our parts would get space on a plane, we found ourselves without much for our production employees to do. To fill that time, we’ve decided to send our production crew out into the woods to help repair some trails until the parts arrive.