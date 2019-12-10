Video: A Fan-Made Tribute to Sam Hill

Words: William Perherin

Well, I finally found the time to make what I've wanted to for a long time... My plan wasn’t to take over the work of all of these filmmakers but just highlight the best of it to make the ultimate edit of the iconic Sam Hill.Credit goes to the filmmakers and the videos:- Earthed (1-2-3-4-5) - Alex Rankin- Les gets world champs 2004 – Descent-World.co.uk / Jon Beckett- Wideopen – Thierry Neau- 3Focus – Orpheus Productions- Freecaster – Live (Extreme.com)- Dirt tv edit – Orpheus productions- Finally – Orpheus productions- Foot out flat out 2 - Aaron Bartlett and Paul Roberts- Made – Callum Swift- Mtb cuts edit World Cup PMB / Vallnord- The Entree – Black Phoenix Films- 3 minutes gap – Clay Porter- Specialized videos – John Lawlor- Giant Factory off-road team Video- Chain reaction cycle videos – Salva Moreno- Trek World Racing videos – Vittorio Platania- Red Bull tv – Live WC- Legend Sam Hill – Mavic- EWS Official Highlights videos – Jacob Gibbins, Chris Seager, Nico Turner- Sam Hill Ews Manizales – Clay Porter- Vital Raw videos – Lee TrumporeI skipped some part of his career (like the Meribel win in 2014 and the World Champs run in Hafjell) for matching better with the video story.