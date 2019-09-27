Do you want to make Pinkbike and Trailforks better? Pinkbike is looking for full time Software Developers - Check Available Jobs

Video: A Final 2019 Update From Whistler's Trail Crew - Trail Engaged Episode 3

Sep 27, 2019
by WhistlerMountain BikePark  

Press Release: Whistler Mountain Bike Park


Trail Engaged is back for the season 3 finale. Peter Matthews, a veteran of the Whistler Mountain Bike Park Trail Crew and Motley Crüe super-fan is here to respond and show you how you’re making a difference. Thank you for your suggestions.

Episode Three

In Episode Three, we tell you how you can become part of the Trail Crüe, progressing properly, and we address the wildlife around the park.

Download the Trail Builder's Test

Have what it takes? Download our Trail Builder's Test or drop us a suggestion here.

See you next season.

Don’t forget to check out Season 3 Episode 1 here or Episode 2 here of or watch of all of Season 1 and 2 here.

The Park Pushes You Contest

But wait, there's more! For our locals in British Columbia and Washington State: Win a 2019 GT Fury Peak Edition



Show us your progression in the bike park and you could win this 2019 GT Fury Peak Edition. Simply follow @whistlerbikeprk on Instagram or @Whistler Mountain Bike Park on Facebook and post two pictures showing how you've progressed in the Bike Park with a description (be sure to include #theparkpushesyou hashtag) and you'll be entered to win. Entries close October 14th, 2019 so move fast!

Contest is open to all residents of British Columbia and the state of Washington age 19 or older. No purchase necessary. Limit one entry per person. See Official Contest Rules here

Videos by Good Fortune Collective & Absolute Cinema.

Fall Passes on Sale Now

Fall time is all time, so it’s not quite yet time to put the rig away. Come for the best riding of the season with an Unlimited Fall Pass. Whatever else you had planned, well, it can wait.

Unlimited Fall Pass: $315 – Ride any day, all day long from September 3 to closing day October 14.
Fall Pass Add-On: $240 – Already have a 10-day, 5-day, Top of the World, or Twilight Pass from this season? Add on unlimited fall riding from September 3 to closing day October 14.

Hours of Operation Changes

Fall also means that the sun sets earlier and earlier and therefore we have to change our operating times. Have a look below on the changes to our lift hours and important dates for the remainder of the season.

Sept 3 – Oct 14: Fitzsimmons Express 10am – 5pm
Sept 16 – Oct 14: Garbanzo Express 10am – 4pm

• Monday, Oct 14th: Last day of Bike Park Operations

#RideNowSleepLater
WMBP 2017


8 Comments

  • 10 3
 well i did the whole protocol of progresson thing back in a day and hit crabapples feeling ready and now im paralyzed stay safe you guys, dont hurry with progression and also fuck my life
  • 5 0
 happy friday
  • 3 0
 Damn dude. Best of luck to you.
  • 1 0
 I know my place in the world and it isn't on the Whistler Trail Crew. (*Unless you just needed coffee/donut/wheelbarrow guy). That test can actually be a bit of a learning thing for noobs.
  • 1 0
 Where is the link to the test?
  • 1 0
 Ah..... buddy............ I've got bad news for ya..........
  • 1 0
 If you can't find it you've failed already.

Post a Comment



