Video: A Final 2019 Update From Whistler's Trail Crew - Trail Engaged Episode 3

Press Release: Whistler Mountain Bike Park
Trail Engaged is back for the season 3 finale. Peter Matthews, a veteran of the Whistler Mountain Bike Park Trail Crew and Motley Crüe super-fan is here to respond and show you how you’re making a difference. Thank you for your suggestions.Episode Three
In Episode Three, we tell you how you can become part of the Trail Crüe, progressing properly, and we address the wildlife around the park. Download the Trail Builder's Test
Have what it takes? Download our Trail Builder's Test or drop us a suggestion here
See you next season.
Don’t forget to check out Season 3 Episode 1 here
or Episode 2 here
of or watch of all of Season 1 and 2 here
.The Park Pushes You Contest
But wait, there's more! For our locals in British Columbia and Washington State: Win a 2019 GT Fury Peak Edition
Show us your progression in the bike park and you could win this 2019 GT Fury Peak Edition. Simply follow @whistlerbikeprk on Instagram or @Whistler Mountain Bike Park on Facebook and post two pictures showing how you've progressed in the Bike Park with a description (be sure to include #theparkpushesyou
hashtag) and you'll be entered to win. Entries close October 14th, 2019 so move fast!
Contest is open to all residents of British Columbia and the state of Washington age 19 or older. No purchase necessary. Limit one entry per person. See Official Contest Rules here
Videos by Good Fortune Collective & Absolute Cinema.Fall Passes on Sale Now
Fall time is all time, so it’s not quite yet time to put the rig away. Come for the best riding of the season with an Unlimited Fall Pass. Whatever else you had planned, well, it can wait.
Unlimited Fall Pass: $315 – Ride any day, all day long from September 3 to closing day October 14.
Fall Pass Add-On: $240 – Already have a 10-day, 5-day, Top of the World, or Twilight Pass from this season? Add on unlimited fall riding from September 3 to closing day October 14.Hours of Operation Changes
Fall also means that the sun sets earlier and earlier and therefore we have to change our operating times. Have a look below on the changes to our lift hours and important dates for the remainder of the season.
Sept 3 – Oct 14: Fitzsimmons Express 10am – 5pm
Sept 16 – Oct 14: Garbanzo Express 10am – 4pm
• Monday, Oct 14th: Last day of Bike Park Operations#RideNowSleepLater
