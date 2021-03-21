Video: A Flat Out & Fun Urban Riding Adventure in 'Ride the City'

With the covid-19 spread across the world and racing being postponed, riders must stay active, do some training, and having fun. So, when the race comes, they prepared already.
a different situation happens in Yogyakarta, Indonesia. With the pandemic and lockdown, they have difficulty doing some riding and when the bikepark is open, the mount Merapi erupted, so the bike parks under the mountain are closed for the second time in a year.
Ditra, Polygon - Spartan Racing team rider took the initiative to train inside the city and meet a bunch of friends.
The fully modified Siskiu N9 equipped with Ohlins suspension
Enduro bikes on the city? No, problem
Good looking bike is a must
Ride with Parkour and Tricking practitioner? Why not
Little action on the street
