Video: A Flat-Out Enduro Bike Lap with Dane Jewett
Oct 27, 2025
by
Ed Spratt
22 Comments
Dane Jewett sends a fast and stylish lap on his enduro bike.
Author Info:
edspratt
Member since Mar 16, 2017
4,291 articles
Score
Time
Who Faved
12
0
YETI-Koko
FL
(2 days ago)
I want to ride my bike now!
[Reply]
8
0
MTBkid214
(1 days ago)
Epic! I remember when PB used to be full of so many little edits like this
[Reply]
5
0
MicaRenner
(2 days ago)
Great song! cool to see some giant videos again.
[Reply]
3
0
rjmogul
(2 days ago)
wicked, stokes me to ride
[Reply]
3
0
Canadianbacon828
(2 days ago)
Banger as usual @danerbomb🤙
[Reply]
1
0
LeopoldStotch
(21 hours ago)
I’m not sure whether I’d rather have the skill to ride like that or the ability to regularly ride that dirt, but both will remain in my dreams!
[Reply]
3
0
wslee
FL
(2 days ago)
Giant Reign!
[Reply]
2
0
Canadiantransplant
(2 days ago)
Schralping to metric. Never thought of that one
[Reply]
2
0
Ptownoriginal
(1 days ago)
Rheeder had a banger years ago
youtu.be/SkxnO-BMmFA?si=KNVmz1GKqy71Hw2w
[Reply]
1
0
TheLongMan
(1 days ago)
@Ptownoriginal
: damn looks like it was shot in kelowna.. used to live there, the trails are sick!
[Reply]
2
0
mbm0103
FL
(20 hours ago)
The Jewett boys put out some sweet edits!
[Reply]
1
0
intensemack10
(5 hours ago)
That dirt and those conditions…..the stuff us SoCal peeps mostly only dream about.
[Reply]
1
0
kidtrailboss
(2 days ago)
So Sick!
[Reply]
1
0
nickyp132
(9 hours ago)
Garibaldi so good
[Reply]
1
1
drail139
FL
(2 days ago)
What song?
[Reply]
6
1
toomuchvanity
FL
(2 days ago)
Gold Guns Girls- Metric
[Reply]
2
15
likeittacky
(2 days ago)
(Below Threshold)
show comment
A bad one!
[Reply]
Below threshold threads are hidden
2
11
gnaralized
(2 days ago)
I’m not sure that riding this kind of clean trail, with neatly groomed berms, can really be considered enduro… it looks a lot more like bike park riding than anything else.
[Reply]
14
1
xciscool
FL
(2 days ago)
Why didn’t Dane Jewett think to consult gnaralized, the official gatekeeper of what is and isn’t enduro, before releasing this edit?
[Reply]
2
0
pmhobson
(1 days ago)
Enduro is a race format. He's on a bike designed around that format. The title describes the bike, not the trail.
[Reply]
1
0
ceecee
(20 hours ago)
@pmhobson
: A Flat-Out Enduro-Bike Lap with Dane Jewett vs A Flat-Out Enduro Bike-Lap with Dane Jewett
[Reply]
1
0
pmhobson
(18 hours ago)
@ceecee
: I think it's:
A-Flat* Out-Enduro** Bike Lap-with Dane Jewett
* the key of the song they used
** as in "outside" as in "not indoors"
[Reply]
