Video: A Flat-Out Enduro Bike Lap with Dane Jewett

Oct 27, 2025
by Ed Spratt  

Dane Jewett sends a fast and stylish lap on his enduro bike.

Videos Riding Videos Dane Jewett


 I want to ride my bike now!
 Epic! I remember when PB used to be full of so many little edits like this
 Great song! cool to see some giant videos again.
 wicked, stokes me to ride
 Banger as usual @danerbomb🤙
 I’m not sure whether I’d rather have the skill to ride like that or the ability to regularly ride that dirt, but both will remain in my dreams!
 Giant Reign!
 Schralping to metric. Never thought of that one
 Rheeder had a banger years ago

youtu.be/SkxnO-BMmFA?si=KNVmz1GKqy71Hw2w
 @Ptownoriginal: damn looks like it was shot in kelowna.. used to live there, the trails are sick!
 The Jewett boys put out some sweet edits!
 That dirt and those conditions…..the stuff us SoCal peeps mostly only dream about.
 So Sick!
 Garibaldi so good
 What song?
 Gold Guns Girls- Metric
 A bad one!
