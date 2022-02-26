Video: A FPV Drone Shot Compilation from Freeride Fiesta

Johny Salido and co. share some of their favorite drone footage from this year's Freeride Fiesta.
|We had an insane crew of FPV Drone Pilots filming the event including Chris Lemans and Rodrigo Flores! Check out some of the best footage!—Freeride Fiesta
psa to all event organizers, if you can set up a cable camera system at the venue, please do. i know drones are cheap af but the footage is so inconsistent. i hope the cable cam set ups catch on within venues that can afford it. some of the coolest MTBing footage I've ever seen. Look up Reece Wallace's Glory Daze edit...
