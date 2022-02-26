close
Pinkbike is now part of Outside! As of December 3, 2021, please refer to the Outside Terms of Use and Privacy Policy which govern your use of the Pinkbike website and services.

Video: A FPV Drone Shot Compilation from Freeride Fiesta

Feb 26, 2022
by Alicia Leggett  

Johny Salido and co. share some of their favorite drone footage from this year's Freeride Fiesta.

bigquotesWe had an insane crew of FPV Drone Pilots filming the event including Chris Lemans and Rodrigo Flores! Check out some of the best footage!Freeride Fiesta


Posted In:
Videos Johny Salido Freeride Fiesta


Must Read This Week
Review: 2022 Kona Process 153 DL 29
48620 views
Why Are So Many Bike Companies Being Bought at the Moment?
44255 views
Opinion: The Proxy War Between Discovery & Red Bull Is Official
42689 views
Slack Randoms: $50 3D Printed Titanium Bottle Openers, Adjustable Bottom Bracket Heights, Homemade Rope Spokes & More
42276 views
Discovery to Broadcast World Cup Coverage from 2023
37898 views
Troy Brosnan Has Broken His Ankle at Australian National Champs
35030 views
Throwback Thursday: 7 Bikes Turning 30 in 2022
34392 views
Industry Digest: $2 Billion of Bike Imports in 2021, Decathlon Shuts US Stores & More
33824 views

2 Comments

  • 1 0
 Most overcooked/overbaked edit I've seen in a while. At least the music fit lol. Felt like I was watching a 2012 MTB edit. Dubstep and motion sickness included.

psa to all event organizers, if you can set up a cable camera system at the venue, please do. i know drones are cheap af but the footage is so inconsistent. i hope the cable cam set ups catch on within venues that can afford it. some of the coolest MTBing footage I've ever seen. Look up Reece Wallace's Glory Daze edit...
  • 1 0
 Amazing to watch but the music killed it for me.

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2022. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.007863
Mobile Version of Website