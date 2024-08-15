Powered by Outside

Video: A Freeride Road Trip to Europe with Talus Turk in 'Baguettes & Boulangerie'

Aug 15, 2024
by Transition Bikes  

A freeride roadtrip to Europe in Talus Turk's new video, 'Baguettes and Boulangerie'!

Sometimes you just have to embrace being a tourist. Talus Turk did exactly that in his new film as he traveled around Europe sampling the finest baked goods and jumps around. Between riding a handful of jam format freeride events, like Poland Fest and Backyard Battles, he set aside some time for some freeriding in between a total tally of 70-80 baguettes consumed with his filmer Evan Bradley.

Talus' trip revolved around "good food, good people and awesome jumps". We've seen a ton of these grassroots "events" become the new norm. For Talus, his experience was a way for him to take notes so that he could bring home his favorite parts to create a jam format session that will happen later this summer near his home outside of Bellingham, WA (stay tuned for more on that!).

photo

For the first stop in his trip, Talus went to Southeastern France, Morzine, Chatel, Morgins. There he met up with fellow TR freerider, Johny Salido, for some unconventional laps around the bike parks. They rallied everything from steep loamers to infamous jump lines. After that, Talus and Evan headed to Polska, Poland, for Szymon Godziek's event, which actually was on the border of Czech Republic where you'd pop in and out Poland and Czech while running to the grocery store. They then pivoted west to check out Ruso Bros/Clemens' jumps in Vienna Austria. And the trip ended in Toulouse, France, at Paul Courderc's Backyard Battle, which would end up being one of Talus's highlights of the trip. "The vibe at his Backyard Battle was amazing and the most laid back event I've ever been to." - Talus

For Talus, riding bikes is more than just throwing a flat spin, and we're excited to see more coming from him and Evan as they capture the essence of hitting the road with your buddies to experience something new.

photo

Video: Evan Bradley

Photos: David Nogales

2 Comments
  • 1 0
 Toulouse, France, at Paul Courderc's backyard?
No little rican. 1st it's not Toulouse, and 2nd Paul Courderc's backyard is in Figeac where he lives.
Morgins France? No little rican, Morgins is in Switzerland.
etc... etc...
And why this lame title?
  • 1 0
 Evan Bradley is the Goat filmer !







