Video: A Freeride Tribute with Alex Volokhov & Dillon Butcher

Apr 2, 2024
by ION Surfing Trails  


Write Your Own Chapter Episode 25: LEGACY.

Legacy is a motion poetry between the BC OG style of Alex Volokhov and Dillon Butcher. From the deepest forest of Nanaimo on Vancouver Island, to the driest lines of Kamloops, Dillon and Alex are paying a unique tribute to the legends that inspired them back in the days, and with style to rock your screen.

Immerse yourself in a road trip across some of the most iconic spots where pioneers have created the sport, we all love now.

Riders: Dillon Butcher, Alex Volokhov
Filming, Editing: Pierre Henni
Photography : Bartek Wolinski
Locations: Duncan, Nanaimo, Parksville, Kamloops, BC Canada


NANAIMO, VANCOUVER ISLAND

photo
Alex paying a tribute to Jordie Lunn. photo: Bartek Wolinski
photo
Photo:Bartek Wolinski .

photo
Spooks, originally build for a segment in New World Disorder. photo: Bartek Wolinski.

photo
Dillon smooths out a Nac Nac. photo: Bartek Wolinski.

photo
A whole community keeps the VC spots running smooth. photo: Bartek Wolinski
photo
Photo:Bartek Wolinski .

KAMLOOPS, BC

photo
Iconic gravel pits of Kamloops with Alex. photo: Bartek Wolinski
photo
Photo:Bartek Wolinski .

photo
KOG Freeride. photo: Bartek Wolinski.

photo
Surfing trails with Dillon Butcher. photo: Bartek Wolinski.

photo
Alex Volokhov. photo: Bartek Wolinski
photo
Dreamy dry conditions. Photo:Bartek Wolinski .


