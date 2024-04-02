Video: A Freeride Tribute with Alex Volokhov & Dillon Butcher

Write Your Own Chapter Episode 25: LEGACY.

NANAIMO, VANCOUVER ISLAND

Alex paying a tribute to Jordie Lunn. photo: Bartek Wolinski Photo:Bartek Wolinski .

Spooks, originally build for a segment in New World Disorder. photo: Bartek Wolinski.

Dillon smooths out a Nac Nac. photo: Bartek Wolinski.

A whole community keeps the VC spots running smooth. photo: Bartek Wolinski Photo:Bartek Wolinski .

KAMLOOPS, BC

Iconic gravel pits of Kamloops with Alex. photo: Bartek Wolinski Photo:Bartek Wolinski .

KOG Freeride. photo: Bartek Wolinski.

Surfing trails with Dillon Butcher. photo: Bartek Wolinski.

Alex Volokhov. photo: Bartek Wolinski Dreamy dry conditions. Photo:Bartek Wolinski .

Legacy is a motion poetry between the BC OG style of Alex Volokhov and Dillon Butcher. From the deepest forest of Nanaimo on Vancouver Island, to the driest lines of Kamloops, Dillon and Alex are paying a unique tribute to the legends that inspired them back in the days, and with style to rock your screen.Immerse yourself in a road trip across some of the most iconic spots where pioneers have created the sport, we all love now.Riders: Dillon Butcher, Alex VolokhovFilming, Editing: Pierre HenniPhotography : Bartek WolinskiLocations: Duncan, Nanaimo, Parksville, Kamloops, BC Canada