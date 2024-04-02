Video: A Freeride Tribute with Alex Volokhov & Dillon Butcher

Write Your Own Chapter Episode 25: LEGACY.
Legacy is a motion poetry between the BC OG style of Alex Volokhov and Dillon Butcher. From the deepest forest of Nanaimo on Vancouver Island, to the driest lines of Kamloops, Dillon and Alex are paying a unique tribute to the legends that inspired them back in the days, and with style to rock your screen.
Immerse yourself in a road trip across some of the most iconic spots where pioneers have created the sport, we all love now.
Riders: Dillon Butcher, Alex Volokhov
Filming, Editing: Pierre Henni
Photography : Bartek Wolinski
Locations: Duncan, Nanaimo, Parksville, Kamloops, BC Canada NANAIMO, VANCOUVER ISLANDKAMLOOPS, BC