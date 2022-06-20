Video: A Fresh Look at the New Vallnord World Cup Course

Jun 20, 2022
by Ed Spratt  

At the end of March, it was revealed that Vallnord would have a new World Cup DH course this year with riders now starting at the top of the mountain. The track which had been used for a Copa Catalana DH race had plenty of berms and a few rougher, raw sections but nothing compared to the previous track.

Now with just weeks away from a return to Vallnord next month we have seen a better look at what riders could be racing on and it definitely looks more challenging. Whereas the course we saw last year had plenty of berms all the way down, the updated track now seems to have a few more natural sections with some steep chutes to rival the old course. There are definitely a few line choices for riders on the course and it looks like the track will be constantly changing with ruts and big holes forming throughout a weekend of racing.

The past weekend saw some top World Cup riders get a taste of the course at the Copa Catalana, you can check out some of the action below.








9 Comments

  • 12 0
 Shocking lack of etiquette at 3.04.
  • 2 0
 I'm sure some will say this looks a bit bike park like, but those jumps at the top look massive, and it's all very loose. I think this is going to get very rough once a few WC riders get down it. Rough, loose and fast it looks like. I think it will make some good racing
  • 5 3
 Another high speed high consequence massive berm track. I'm not liking this trend. This isn't about skill, it's about who has the biggest balls to stay off the brakes and risk injury.
  • 3 0
 Looks kinda crap tbh. All the massive jumps at high speeds are cool, but there isn't enough tech in it ...
  • 1 0
 Looks like a flow track that went to shit and has crumbled away. Not a very World Cuppish-looking like track. Where is the tech?
  • 1 0
 Lame compared to the old one. I want more natural tracks and not big jumps and berms
  • 2 0
 Those Insta360 cameras are so bad! Just get a 5 year old GoPro...
  • 1 0
 Looks a bit short but cool
  • 1 0
 less bikepark, more downhill





