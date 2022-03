Kicking off the 2022 season for the SRAM Downhill Southeast race series, we are at the Trials Training Center. Hear from Luca Shaw on how he's changed things up for 2022 and from Troy Roberts on some of the history of the TTC and this new track, "d-saus is so good" followed up by your top 3 women and top 6 men in the pro field. — Downhill Southeast