Video: A Full Lap of the 2020 Tokyo Olympic XC Course

Oct 16, 2019
by James Smurthwaite  

Take a full lap of the 2020 Tokyo Olympic mountain bike course with Sergio Mantecón Gutiérrez. With short, punchy climbs and steep, rocky descents, it has been a big hit with the riders and is sure to provide a great show next summer.

Posted In:
Videos Riding Videos Tokyo Olympics 2020 XC Racing


8 Comments

  • 1 0
 Seems pretty technical for an XC course, love it!

I noticed one of the guys had a dropper – interesting to see. Some of those drops seems pretty gnarly without one.

Edit: noticed the guy filming has a dropper too, and uses it before the harder rock section.
  • 1 0
 The one guy with a dropper doesn't seem to use it much? He could definitely go a bit faster on the downhill and pump-y sections... but I know XC is often about resting on the downhill.
  • 1 0
 Wow, sketchy in the dry. If it rains it's going to be a bloodbath. Camera guy is on a Kross Earth TE, an open mold frame.
  • 1 0
 What is happing on his handlebars?
  • 6 0
 Was wondering the same. I think he has a 1x, dropper post, and remote front and rear shock lockout?
  • 1 0
 steep grass climb right out the gate....savage!
  • 1 0
 that looked really fun like a massive slalom course up and down
  • 1 0
 Make XC Great Again!

Post a Comment



