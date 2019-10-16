Pinkbike.com
Video: A Full Lap of the 2020 Tokyo Olympic XC Course
Oct 16, 2019
James Smurthwaite
Take a full lap of the 2020 Tokyo Olympic mountain bike course with Sergio Mantecón Gutiérrez. With short, punchy climbs and steep, rocky descents, it has been a big hit with the riders and is sure to provide a great show next summer.
Videos
Riding Videos
Tokyo Olympics 2020
XC Racing
Must Read This Week
Jordie Lunn Passes Away After Crash in Mexico
427758 views
Throwback Thursday: 19 Bikes From Red Bull Rampage 2012
69140 views
Video: Johannes Fischbach’s Massive 140 Meter Ski Jump Crash - Updated with Behind the Scenes
63626 views
Interview: Katie Holden Explains How Formation Is More Than "Women's Rampage"
57688 views
Review: Santa Cruz V10 29 - A Highly Refined & Rapid DH Race Bike
50786 views
First Ride: Norco's New 2020 Optic is Short on Travel, But Big on Fun
50011 views
Movies for Your Monday - In Memory of Jordie Lunn
46816 views
Pinkbike Poll: Will Your Next Bike Have More or Less Suspension Travel?
45735 views
8 Comments
1
0
forbiddenbeat
(1 hours ago)
Seems pretty technical for an XC course, love it!
I noticed one of the guys had a dropper – interesting to see. Some of those drops seems pretty gnarly without one.
Edit: noticed the guy filming has a dropper too, and uses it before the harder rock section.
1
0
bikekrieg
(25 mins ago)
The one guy with a dropper doesn't seem to use it much? He could definitely go a bit faster on the downhill and pump-y sections... but I know XC is often about resting on the downhill.
1
0
JohanG
(33 mins ago)
Wow, sketchy in the dry. If it rains it's going to be a bloodbath. Camera guy is on a Kross Earth TE, an open mold frame.
1
0
TheSevenSendies
(1 hours ago)
What is happing on his handlebars?
6
0
forbiddenbeat
(57 mins ago)
Was wondering the same. I think he has a 1x, dropper post, and remote front and rear shock lockout?
1
0
Ironchefjon
(34 mins ago)
steep grass climb right out the gate....savage!
1
0
mtbmaniatv
Plus
(5 mins ago)
that looked really fun like a massive slalom course up and down
1
0
werts
(29 mins ago)
Make XC Great Again!
