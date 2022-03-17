close
Video: 'Dirt Rules' - a Full-Length Dirt Jump Film from S&M

Mar 17, 2022
by Alicia Leggett  

bigquotesAfter close to two-years of C*vid-induced isolation, it was time to get the band back together. The plan? Assemble at Clint's compound to shred the Bear Bowl and roast Northeastside, then jump in the bus to head to PA for the Posh/Catty Jams, followed by a final leg at 9 Acres and adjacent dirt churches.

The result? A trip for the books. With Stew Johnson behind the camera and Clint Reynolds, Mike "Hucker" Clark, Matty Aquizap, James "P" Nutter, Ever Peacock and Lukas, Nate and Shane Halahan in front of it... a (dare we say it) instant classic is born.

Huge shouts to the entire Northeast trail community for the hospitality and BMX in general for the stoke. Dirt Rules!S&M Bikes


4 Comments

  • 2 0
 From a guy with a bmx background, sets this good are called "trails"
  • 2 0
 I am a simple man... I see Brian Foster ride trails. I UPDOOT.
  • 1 0
 watched this while poopin this mornin, it was great.
  • 1 0
 This rules!!!

