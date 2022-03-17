Video: 'Dirt Rules' - a Full-Length Dirt Jump Film from S&M

After close to two-years of C*vid-induced isolation, it was time to get the band back together. The plan? Assemble at Clint's compound to shred the Bear Bowl and roast Northeastside, then jump in the bus to head to PA for the Posh/Catty Jams, followed by a final leg at 9 Acres and adjacent dirt churches.



The result? A trip for the books. With Stew Johnson behind the camera and Clint Reynolds, Mike "Hucker" Clark, Matty Aquizap, James "P" Nutter, Ever Peacock and Lukas, Nate and Shane Halahan in front of it... a (dare we say it) instant classic is born.



Huge shouts to the entire Northeast trail community for the hospitality and BMX in general for the stoke. Dirt Rules! — S&M Bikes