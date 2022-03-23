close
Pinkbike is now part of Outside! As of December 3, 2021, please refer to the Outside Terms of Use and Privacy Policy which govern your use of the Pinkbike website and services.

Video: A Game of BIKE Gone Rodeo with Yoann Barelli, Steve Vanderhoek & Friends

Mar 23, 2022
by Yoann Barelli  

New Into The Gnar Progression Team video is out featuring Reilly!

Reilly is known for his incredible control on steep and gnarly terrain, he is always really calm and composed. We chose to play the game of B.I.K.E for his episode and had Steve and Remy on board as well. It was cold, wet and the trail we decided to ride was spicy on its own (Rodeo Rose), so adding the extra spice was pretty tough!!

This video is full of humour and surprises, we had a blast filming it.

Video by @toevs
Follow Reilly @reillyfogolin
See more of the ITGPT videos here here.

Posted In:
Videos Steve Vanderhoek Yoann Barelli Remy Metailler


Must Read This Week
Dropper Post Used to Win One of Road Cycling’s Biggest Races
65736 views
Day 1 Randoms from Core Bike 2022
43360 views
Review: 2022 Orbea Rallon M-LTD
43345 views
Commencal Unveils the Supreme DH V5
42976 views
Review: Intend's Rocksteady Magic Cranks Let You Shift While Coasting
41922 views
Mike Sinyard Steps Down as CEO of Specialized
39548 views
A Fully Silent Hub, a Futuristic Saddle, & More - Taipei Cycle Show 2022
38266 views
Downhill Tech Primer: What to Expect at the Lourdes DH World Cup
36362 views

4 Comments

  • 12 0
 Shows up, stomps one of the most heinous looking lines, has to run to work. You're a legend Nate.
  • 5 0
 Bonkers line
  • 4 0
 This was such a great moment of mountain biking hahaha, Nate is a legend !!
  • 2 0
 I literally lost a portion of my soul just ridding the wimp line on Rodeo Rose on my first trip in Squamish.

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2022. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv42 0.008430
Mobile Version of Website