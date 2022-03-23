Video: A Game of BIKE Gone Rodeo with Yoann Barelli, Steve Vanderhoek & Friends

New Into The Gnar Progression Team video is out featuring Reilly!
Reilly is known for his incredible control on steep and gnarly terrain, he is always really calm and composed. We chose to play the game of B.I.K.E for his episode and had Steve and Remy on board as well. It was cold, wet and the trail we decided to ride was spicy on its own (Rodeo Rose), so adding the extra spice was pretty tough!!
This video is full of humour and surprises, we had a blast filming it.
Video by @toevs
Follow Reilly @reillyfogolin
See more of the ITGPT videos here here
.
4 Comments
Post a Comment