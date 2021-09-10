Video: A Game of BIKE with Kade Edwards, Sam Reynolds, Kaos Seagrave & Sam Hodgson

This year at the Audi Nines mtb 2021 things got a little out of hand when a simple dirt jump session turned into the ultimate game of bike! World cup downhill racers Kade Edwards and Kaos Seagrave joined myself and freerider Sam Hogdson got sendy with some big moves! I was stoked to do some tricks I haven't done in years, and Kade and Kaos even landed some for the first time! Who should we play with next? Enjoy!



Filmed by C A Greenwood — Sam Reynolds