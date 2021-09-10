Video: A Game of BIKE with Kade Edwards, Sam Reynolds, Kaos Seagrave & Sam Hodgson

Sep 10, 2021
by Ed Spratt  

bigquotesThis year at the Audi Nines mtb 2021 things got a little out of hand when a simple dirt jump session turned into the ultimate game of bike! World cup downhill racers Kade Edwards and Kaos Seagrave joined myself and freerider Sam Hogdson got sendy with some big moves! I was stoked to do some tricks I haven't done in years, and Kade and Kaos even landed some for the first time! Who should we play with next? Enjoy!

Filmed by C A Greenwood Sam Reynolds


6 Comments

  • 3 0
 wtf kade, like we knew you were good on a jump bike but not THAT good. insane
  • 3 0
 Is there anything Kade can't do?
Probably going to race XC next weekend too.
  • 3 0
 Kade beats two slope style riders landing tricks he’s never done. Boys got skills!
  • 3 0
 Kade: “ barspin 720”
Sam: “Can you even do that”
Kade: ”No”
  • 1 0
 A world cup downhiller.... Mega props to Kade! (and Kaos too for getting involved!)
  • 1 0
 KADE for Rampage!

