Video: A Game of BIKE with Nicholi Rogatkin, Ethan Nell, DJ Brandt & Reed Boggs
Jul 1, 2020
by
Ed Spratt
The boys go back to Highland Mountain for a Game of B.I.K.E this time with the most jibby 27.5” rigs we could build! Featuring Nicholi Rogatkin, Ethan Nell, DJ Brandt and Reed Boggs
—
DJ brandt
Posted In:
Videos
Riding Videos
Dj Brandt
Ethan Nell
Nicholi Rogatkin
Reed Boggs
1 Comment
Score
Time
2
0
nickgianno1
(31 mins ago)
ethan was high af on this one
[Reply]
