Video: Good Old Fashioned Rip with Claire Buchar in Pemberton & Whistler

Looking smooth on Black Velvet in the Whistler Bike Park. Looking smooth on Black Velvet in the Whistler Bike Park.

Riding Rusty Trombone in Pemberton, BC and Crank it Up in the Whistler Bike Park.

Former DH World Cup racer, Claire Buchar, rides a desk at Chromag Bikes. She designs stuff here. And after many years of training, racing and pushing to progress, her favourite thing to do remains the same… just head out for a ride, nothing fancy, just a good ol’ fashioned rip around the trails.[PI=16742267nopbcaption]Claire getting air! [/PI]Video and photos by Petri Films