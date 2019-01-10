VIDEOS

Video: Good Old Fashioned Rip with Claire Buchar in Pemberton & Whistler

Jan 10, 2019
by Chromag Bikes  
Claire Buchar - Life Behind Chromag Bars

by Chromagbikes
Views: 593    Faves: 4    Comments: 0


Former DH World Cup racer, Claire Buchar, rides a desk at Chromag Bikes. She designs stuff here. And after many years of training, racing and pushing to progress, her favourite thing to do remains the same… just head out for a ride, nothing fancy, just a good ol’ fashioned rip around the trails.



Looking smooth on Black Velvet in the Whistler Bike Park.

Riding Rusty Trombone in Pemberton, BC and Crank it Up in the Whistler Bike Park.

[PI=16742267nopbcaption]Claire getting air! [/PI]

Video and photos by Petri Films

MENTIONS: @Chromagbikes


Must Read This Week
The Eyecatchers 2019 - 6 New Bikes That Stand Out From the Crowd
84112 views
Review: Unno's Dash is Ultra-Exotic, Ultra-Efficient, & Ultra-Expensive
58534 views
Pinkbike's Editors Choose Their Ideal Geometry Numbers - Vote For Your Favorite
54892 views
Athertons Announce Departure From Trek
53968 views
Josh Bryceland & Squad Officially Form the 'Cannondale Sessions'
51825 views
Tech Briefing: Dropper Triggers, New Bikes, Smart Gadgets, & More - January 2019
48886 views
Unno's Slack XC Bike Might be the Future of XC
47174 views
The 10 Best Edits of 2018
42862 views

4 Comments

  • + 3
 Great video! Perfect pre-ride watch with coffee in hand. Fully captures the fun of just getting out riding
  • + 2
 She's nearly as good as the dog.
  • + 1
 I love it when a chick rips one!
  • + 1
 Dialed - Plus, I want that graphic on a shirt.

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2019. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.029050
Mobile Version of Website