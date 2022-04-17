close
Video: A Good Vibes Road Trip in 'Braapzelona'

Apr 17, 2022
by Specialized-Germanic  


BRAAPZELONA
Video Credits
Videography by No Worries Media(s)

When winter made biking in southern Germany uncomfortable, it was time to head south. That's what Specialized Ambassadors Louis and Luca thought, packed up bikes, camping car and two other bike buddies and headed to Spain: road trip vibes, good friends, new connections and mega bike spots were on the agenda for Braapzelona. Whether this plan worked out or not can be seen in their short movie.

Video presented by Specialized.

Luca running the colors.

Louis with steez
Louis, Robert, Jakob and Luca steezing it up.


MENTIONS: @lucadaumueller @louiiiseder


Posted In:
Videos


2 Comments

  • 1 0
 Nice video. But for your information, nearly the whole time is La Fenasosa (Alicante)... Just a small part of the footage is in Barcelona city and La Poma bike park (Premià de Dalt).
  • 3 0
 man the silly video title trend has hit a new low

