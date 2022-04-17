Video: A Good Vibes Road Trip in 'Braapzelona'

BRAAPZELONA
When winter made biking in southern Germany uncomfortable, it was time to head south. That's what Specialized Ambassadors Louis and Luca thought, packed up bikes, camping car and two other bike buddies and headed to Spain: road trip vibes, good friends, new connections and mega bike spots were on the agenda for Braapzelona. Whether this plan worked out or not can be seen in their short movie. Louis
, Robert
, Jakob and Luca
steezing it up.
