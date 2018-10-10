Video: A GT Family Get Together at the US Open of MTB

Wheels up in Killington!

Joey would have a crash in his finals run that would leave him with a broken thumb. It wasn't all about racing. The team took plenty of time to check out Killington Bike Park and get some party laps in too.

Hans Rey had a blast riding with the crew all week and checking out what Killington had to offer.

Noga and Rachel, 1st and 3rd in the enduro! Martin casually slides into 2nd.

Moto legend Doug Henry rode a modified Fury to first place in the adaptive race. Chris Vanderyajt photo.

The GT crew and fans could not believe how hard Doug was shredding his adaptive bike. Chris Vanderyajt photo.

T-Mac pulled some massive shapes during the whip-off. Good enough for second place alongside David Lieb in 3rd.

Renner and Lars Tribus shoot it over the loud speaker. Chris Vanderyajt photo.

Good times were had!

Photos: Jake Hamm and Chris Vanderyajt.

Film: Long Nguyen and Root One Productions

It's not often that the extended family gets together, but for 2018, we made sure we had a big old GT party at the Fox US Open of Mountain Biking in Killington, Vermont.The whole GT Factory Racing team were on site, as well as Wing Project athletes Tyler McCaul, Hans Rey, Rachel Strait, Ronnie Renner and Coalition athletes David Leib, Lars Tribus and Doug Henry.It was a massive week for the team, with multiple podiums and plenty of good times all-round. Grab your bike and come along for a spin as the team hits up all of the events!