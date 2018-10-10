Video: A GT Family Get Together at the US Open of MTB

It's not often that the extended family gets together, but for 2018, we made sure we had a big old GT party at the Fox US Open of Mountain Biking in Killington, Vermont.
The whole GT Factory Racing team were on site, as well as Wing Project athletes Tyler McCaul, Hans Rey, Rachel Strait, Ronnie Renner and Coalition athletes David Leib, Lars Tribus and Doug Henry.
It was a massive week for the team, with multiple podiums and plenty of good times all-round. Grab your bike and come along for a spin as the team hits up all of the events!
Photos: Jake Hamm and Chris Vanderyajt.
Film: Long Nguyen and Root One Productions
1 Comment
Post a Comment