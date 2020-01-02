Video: A Happy New Year From Dharco Athletes Kyle Strait, Connor Fearon, & More

Jan 2, 2020
by DHaRCO  
Happy New Year from the DHaRCO Collective

by DHaRCO
Happy New Year from the DHaRCO Crew!

Video thanks to Matt Staggs Visuals

Riders:
Kyle Strait
Connor Fearon
Tyson Wyse
Matt Staggs
Lucy Mackie
Duke Millington
Tom Wrigley
Sterling Christensen
Scott Prendo
Jackson Frew
Jaime Hill
Danni Beecroft

3 Comments

  • 4 0
 how can they possibly not have someone named Donnie on their roster?!?!
  • 3 0
 None of them seem to be taking their time on their ride.
  • 1 0
 Got a Danni!

