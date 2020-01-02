Pinkbike.com
Log in
Register New User
Login
Fantasy
DH
Enduro
XC
Crankworx
Home
Travel
Photo
Video
BuySell
Product
Forum
Places
TRAILFORKS
Overview
Bike Shops
Bike Clubs
Bike Guides
Shuttle Services
Trail Associations
SHOP
Video: A Happy New Year From Dharco Athletes Kyle Strait, Connor Fearon, & More
Jan 2, 2020
by
DHaRCO
Follow
Following
Tweet
Add to Favorites
You must login to Pinkbike.
Don't have an account?
Sign up
Join Pinkbike
Login
To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that
supports HTML5 video
Happy New Year from the DHaRCO Collective
by
DHaRCO
Add to Favorites
Added to Favorites
Views: 525
Faves:
1
Comments: 0
Happy New Year from the DHaRCO Crew!
Video thanks to Matt Staggs Visuals
Riders:
Kyle Strait
Connor Fearon
Tyson Wyse
Matt Staggs
Lucy Mackie
Duke Millington
Tom Wrigley
Sterling Christensen
Scott Prendo
Jackson Frew
Jaime Hill
Danni Beecroft
Posted In:
Videos
Riding Videos
Connor Fearon
Jackson Frew
Kyle Strait
Tweet
Add to Favorites
Must Read This Week
Jared Graves & Specialized Part Ways
47700 views
Pinkbike Poll: What Field Test Bike Do You Want to Try?
40092 views
Fabio Wibmer Announces Departure From Specialized
38125 views
Video: Darren Berrecloth Says Goodbye to Canyon Bikes
32788 views
Review: RockShox's SID Ultimate Carbon Fork Delivers Superb Performance
32586 views
Unno Withdraws From World Cup Downhill Racing
30538 views
Ed Masters Hints He's Moving on From Pivot for 2020
29493 views
5 Takeaways From the Strava Year in Review
27531 views
3 Comments
Score
Time
Who Faved
4
0
savagelake
(45 mins ago)
how can they possibly not have someone named Donnie on their roster?!?!
[Reply]
3
0
Dmrides
(1 hours ago)
None of them seem to be taking their time on their ride.
[Reply]
1
0
jemscott
(6 mins ago)
Got a Danni!
[Reply]
Post a Comment
Login
or
Sign Up
About Us
Contacts
FAQ
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy
Sign Up!
Advertise
Advertising
Cool Features
Submit a Story to Pinkbike
Friend Finder
Users Online
RSS
Pinkbike RSS Feed
Pinkbike Twitter
Pinkbike Facebook
Pinkbike Youtube
Copyright © 2000 - 2020. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.008235
Mobile Version of Website
3 Comments
Post a Comment