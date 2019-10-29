Video: A Hectic Weekend in the Life of a Pro Photographer at Crankworx

We’re closing out season four of Rubber Side Down with a feature on one of the most passionate and interesting characters in the mountain bike scene – Boris Beyer.In the final episode of this season's Rubber Side Down, we bring you the man behind the camera - and the majority of our mountain bike photos - Boris Beyer. Boris - a colorful German character typically found sporting his signature Bass Pro Shops hat - followsboth the World Cup downhill and Enduro World Series circuits to bring fans of mountain biking stunning images.He's the one that keeps our IG feeds jam-packed with all the berm-blasting, cliff-hucking, speed-tucking, and champagne-showering that makes our sport great.Our cameras followed Boris during Crankworx Whistler in August of 2019. Whistler is the final stop of the Crankworx World Tour and is also the biggest mountain bike festival in the world.After 12+ hour days of shooting, the work isn't over for Boris as he heads back to his room to edit and upload thousands of photos, so we can bring you the latest action. It's the passion of people like Boris that remind us that mountain biking is supposed to be fun!A big thank you to Joe Bowman and his team at Steel City Media for producing, filming, and editing the series for us this year!