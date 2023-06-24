Video: A Hybrid Coil / Air Shock & 3D Printed Titanium Lever - Eurobike 2023

Jun 24, 2023
by Pinkbike Originals  

Matt Beer is back for day 3 of the 2023 Eurobike show. A hybrid coil/air shock from ND Tuned, Trickstuff's 3D printed titanium brake levers and some new tires are all on todays hitlist.

00:30 - Trickstuff 3D printed titanium brake levers
01:40 - ND Tuned hybrid coil/air shock
03:17 - Schwalbe Tacky Chan tire
04:39 - Evoc torso protector
05:20 - Cavalerie gearbox high pivot e bike









1 Comment

  • 1 2
 I can't be the only one who laughed at ND Tuned's "12 millimetre shaft"





