Video: A Hybrid Coil / Air Shock & 3D Printed Titanium Lever - Eurobike 2023
Jun 24, 2023
Pinkbike Originals
Matt Beer is back for day 3 of the 2023 Eurobike show. A hybrid coil/air shock from ND Tuned, Trickstuff's 3D printed titanium brake levers and some new tires are all on todays hitlist.
00:30 - Trickstuff 3D printed titanium brake levers
01:40 - ND Tuned hybrid coil/air shock
03:17 - Schwalbe Tacky Chan tire
04:39 - Evoc torso protector
05:20 - Cavalerie gearbox high pivot e bike
Reviews and Tech
Eurobike 2023
morgandewirth
(58 mins ago)
I can't be the only one who laughed at ND Tuned's "12 millimetre shaft"
