Video: A Jordie Lunn Tribute in Baja with Greg Watts, Darren Berrecloth, Geoff Gulevich & Craig Lunn

Season 3, episode 4 of Watts Happening is a tribute to Jordie Lunn. As you all know, Jordie passed away filming for a Watts Happening episode in Baja, Mexico a couple years ago. We decided to complete the trip and bring along some of his close friends. Joining us is Jordie’s brother Craig Lunn, and longtime friends Darren Berrecloth and Geoff Gulevich. We re-visit the same places Jordie went on his last days including the crash site, Machin Dirt Jump Park, and mix it up with some new trails and locations in La Ventana.
This trip was quite surreal seeing the same places and faces I last saw with Jordie. It brought a bit of closure to us all and I think it will do the same for anyone who watches. The whole trip was a blast since we had Jordie in our thoughts, and it was really cool that Craig could join us. He can keep up on the trails too! Join us in celebrating one of the most beloved characters in mountain biking as we lived the whole trip how Jordie would’ve liked. #livelikejordie
Please consider donating to the Jordie Lunn Bike park to help carry on his legacy forever at jordielunnbikepark
Jordie’s family would like to thank the public for their already generous donations in their hard time. After medical and funeral expenses, over $100,000 CAD has been donated towards the park for facilities, programming and maintenance.
